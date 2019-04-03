Gympie anti-bullying campaigner ready to take next step

FAR FROM DONE: The Good Fight Australia founder Murray Benton is ready to take the next step with the anti-bullying campaign.

GYMPIE anti-bullying campaigner Murray Benton has come a long way in the past year, but he's far from finished fighting the good fight.

Mr Benton's life turned upside down a little over 12 months ago when his 12-year-old brother Brian Birchall was hospitalised after trying to take his own life twice due to incessant bullying at a Gympie high school.

The Good Fight Australia was launched soon after, attracting national attention and landing the endorsements of Ed Sheeran, the Brisbane Broncos, The Project co-host Lisa Wilkinson and Caitlyn Shadbolt among others.

Mr Benton has since continued building the foundations of the campaign and spent time working on the "front lines” as a first response officer at Community Action Youth Service, something he said has informed his knowledge of the issues at hand.

He said the recent hospitalisation of another 12-year-old student, the victim of a brutal assault at the hands of an older peer, had reinforced the seriousness of the situation in the Gympie community.

"I think what this role's done for me has really brought home the severity of mental health for young people,” he said.

"A lot of the people I see come in here ... their issues are trauma based. The issues they're faced with now are because of what happened when they were younger.

"So to apply that to our cause, we've got kids ending up with PTSD, depression, anxiety, (and) eating disorders because of being bullied at school.

"What happens at school, on top of what's going on at home that nobody knows about, leads to these kids being 20 to 25 years old with nowhere to live, no ambitions, and turning to substance abuse which affects the rest of their life because they haven't coped with what's happened earlier in life.

"Doing this role has helped me highlight the importance of getting it when they're young (and) giving them a chance for later on in life.”

Mr Benton said one of his main short-term goals was taking The Good Fight to the next level while retaining conversation and awareness of bullying in the Gympie community.

He said the campaign was still receiving attention further afield, with some of his recent correspondences coming from New South Wales and Western Australia.

"The next step for me in terms of the growth for it is actually look at putting a committee together,” he said.

"I want to get a committee of like-minded people who have the same goal and can leave their personal opinions aside. Principals will be invited, deputy principals, P&C groups.

"Ideally we'd meet once a month get together and discuss strategies to move forward.

"We've got the platform, the pillars are there. It's not just conversations any more. It'll be interesting to see who wants to come forward.”

A recent TGFA Facebook poll asking readers for their opinion on a "structured, chaired forum to address and discuss youth violence and bullying in our schools” received 93 per cent endorsement from 602 voters.