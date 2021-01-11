Gympie animal cruelty cases drop, but some towns get worse

Animal cruelty numbers dropped slightly for the Gympie region last year, but some suburbs have gotten worse according to RSPCA data. Photo Michaela Glen / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal cruelty numbers dropped slightly for the Gympie region last year, but some suburbs have gotten worse according to RSPCA data. Photo Michaela Glen / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal cruelty case numbers dropped across the Gympie region by about 10 per cent in 2020 but some local towns, including the Gold City itself, saw increases.

READ MORE: Animal cruelty complaints fall across the Burnett in 2020

That’s according to new data published by the RSPCA recording the amount of animal cruelty complaints received by town in the past year.

The Gympie region overall had an improved rate of 339 complaints last year, an improvement over the 377 reported in 2019.

Gympie itself came in on top for both years, but had 90 in 2020 compared to 84 the year before.

It’s good news overall for the Gympie region as far as animal cruelty case numbers go. Photo Scott Powick Newscorp

The local number was well above Maroochydore with 65, but not as high as Maryborough on 101.

Among the big improvers were Kandanga, with just two complaints received last year against 11 the year before.

Goomeri recorded just one case compared to 10 in 2019, while Tin Can Bay dropped from 10 to 4.

On the other hand Monkland was a major hotspot for cruelty complaints in 2020, doubling its 2019 tally of 13 to have a shocking 26 incidents in the latest data set.

Gympie finished equal twelfth in Queensland for the most registered complaints.

The region’s improvement looked to be on par with an improvement across Queensland last year, with RSPCA Inspectors investigating 17,146 complaints about animal cruelty and neglect and ambulance officers attending 29, 072 rescues.

“It’s still been incredibly busy but the number of jobs has decreased slightly from last year which I guess is a glimmer of hope,” RSPCA Qld spokesman Michael Beatty said.

“Last year Inspectors investigated 18,681 complaints and ambulance officers received 29,865 call-outs.”

ANIMAL CRUELTY COMPLAINTS IN THE GYMPIE REGION FOR 2020: 339

GYMPIE – 90

MONKLAND – 26

SOUTHSIDE – 26

GLENWOOD – 19

CURRA – 16

VETERAN – 10

AMAMOOR, GLASTONBURY, IMBIL – 8

BELLS BRIDGE, KILKIVAN, VICTORY HEIGHTS, WIDGEE – 7

BROOLOO, MOTHAR MOUNTAIN, NAHRUNDA, THE DAWN – 5

TIN CAN BAY, CANINA, GUNALDA, TRAVESTON, WOOLOOGA – 4

CHATSWORTH, GOOMBOORIAN, KIA ORA, LONG FLAT, PATERSON, THE PALMS – 3

ANDERLEIGH, ARALUEN, DOWNSFIELD, EAST DEEP CREEK, GLANMIRE, KANDANGA, LANGSHAW, SCOTCHY POCKET, TANDUR, WOLVI – 2

AMAMOOR CREEK, BEENAAM VALLEY, BOLLIER, CEDAR POCKET, DAGUN, FISHERMANS POCKET, GREENS CREEK, JONES HILL, KANDANGA CREEK, KYBONG, MCINTOSH CREEK, MIVA, MOOLOO, MUNNA CREEK, NEERDIE, NORTH DEEP CREEK, ROSS CREEK, SEXTON, THEEBINE, CINNABAR, JOHNSTOWN, GOOMERI – 1

ANIMAL CRUELTY COMPLAINTS IN THE GYMPIE REGION FOR 2019: 377

GYMPIE – 84 (6 more in 2020)

SOUTHSIDE – 29

CURRA – 23 (7 less in 2020)

GLENWOOD – 21

MONKLAND – 13 (double in 2020)

THE PALMS, WIDGEE – 12

KANDANGA – 11 (9 less in 2020)

IMBIL, TIN CAN BAY (6 less in 2020), GOOMERI (9 less in 2020) – 10

AMAMOOR – 9

GUNALDA, MCINTOSH CREEK, VETERAN, VICTORY HEIGHTS – 7

CHATSWORTH – 6

JONES HILL, TRAVESTON, KYBONG, WOLVI – 5

BOLLIER, BROOLOO, EAST DEEP CREEK, GLASTONBURY, SCOTCHY POCKET, CARTERS RIDGE – 4

NAHRUNDA, PIE CREEK, TANDUR, THEEBINE, TUCHEKOI, WOOLOOGA, CINNABAR – 3

RAINBOW BEACH, KANIGAN, LANGSHAW, LONG FLAT, MOTHAR MOUNTAIN, SCRUBBY CREEK, THE DAWN, BOOUBYJAN, TANSEY – 2

ANDERLEIGH, BEENAAM VALLEY, BELLS BRIDGE, CANINA, CEDAR POCKET, COLES CREEK, DOWNSFIELD, GOOMBOORIAN, GREENS CREEK, LAGOON POCKET, LAKE BORUMBA, MOOLOO, SEXTON, TAMAREE, WALLU, WIDGEE CROSSING SOUTH – 1