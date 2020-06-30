Gympie and surrounds death and funeral notices

DEATH in the community impacts the lives of many people.

DEATH NOTICES

PRATT, Ian Leslie from Barnsby U.K. formally of Gympie Passed away peacefully on the 20.5.2020, aged 50 years after a long battle with MND.

BLACKER, Suzanne Elizabeth.

10.07.1947 ~ 19.05.2020

Loving wife of TERRY BLACKER. Mother, Mother in law, Grandmother and my only Sister. Our hearts go out to Suzanne’s family at this very sad time, on behalf of Percy & Cathy Elliott & my family.

STAVELY (nee Johnson), Betty Naomi. 13.6.1922 - 21.5.2020

Wife to Gordon (dec). Mother to Dianne, Roslynne, Stephen and Grant (dec). Grandmother to 13, Great-grandmother to over 20. Formerly of Fremantle WA. Passed away at Japara Gympie Nursing Home on Thursday 21st May.

THOMSEN, Dorothy Anna.

11/7/1930 - 3/4/2020

Formerly from Lagoon Pocket and Brooloo. Privately interred on 20th April 2020. Loving wife of Frederick (Fred) Thomsen (dec). Mother to Christine, Jennifer, Roslyn, Beverley and families. Grandmother to 9 grandchildren and Great-grandmother to 9 great-grandchildren.

BENNETT, David

Late of Foreshores, formerly of Gladstone and Gympie.

Passed away peacefully 19th April 2020, aged 75 years.

A private service is to be held at Gympie Cemetery where David will be laid to rest.

In God’s Care.

REILLY, Patricia Dorothy “Patty” (nee Faint)

12/12/1935 - 10/04/2020

Late of Sawtell and Widgee.

FUNERAL NOTICES

CAHILL, Veronica

Date listed: 14/5/2020

Born – 28th April, 1926 Sadly passed away 11th May 2020 Aged 94 years.

Loved and devoted wife of Vincent (dec’d). Adored mother of Cecile`, Nicole`, Cleone. Much loved Nanna to Ryan, Jacob, Bryn, Morgan, Mitchell and Lindsay. Proud Great Grandma to Hunter, Bronx, Tallon, Jackson and dear friend to many.

ELLISON, Gail Patricia (nee Childs)

Dear wife of Graham, mother and mother in law to Craig & Rebecca and Scott & Melinda. Much loved Grandmother to Tasha & Blake, Nikita, Kadin, Connor, Braxton and Alex, and great grandmother to Myles. All of which she loved dearly. Dear sister to Wendy and much loved aunty to Neesha & Aaron and Peter.

