Gympie Aldi 'calls cops' on shoppers

UNSATISFIED CUSTOMER: Aldi shopper Tony Jakeman was shocked he was issued a $50 infringement notice without warning for parking in a no-standing zone in the Aldi car park.

ALDI Parking Problem : Plans for a new car park at Gympie ALDI may relieve some of the parking woes customers are having.

CUSTOMERS at Aldi's Gympie store have been shocked to fine themselves targeted for parking fines - in the shop's car park.

Most were aware they were parking on an area marked with "no parking" yellow lines and stripes, but thought they would get a warning from the shop before police were called.

Some also said that when the legal spaces were all taken up, they had no alternative but to park illegally or shop elsewhere.

ALDI shopping Centre. Frances Klein

"It's a town planning issue," said disgruntled customer and fine recipient Tony Jakeman.

He said he and his wife had received a $50 fine notice in the mail. "That was the first we heard of it," he said.

"They increased the size of the shop and took some of the car parking spaces.

"I've heard of pensioners whose budget has been seriously affected.

"With the high price of electricity and rent, parking here is a nightmare sometimes and the fine hurts them."

ALDI Parking Complaint : ALDI customers do not agree with police issuing parking fines in the Gympie ALDI car park.

One of those pensioners told The Gympie Times last week he had serious mobility problems and had to park near the store entrance.

He said the only three disabled car parks were full and he had little option but to park on the yellow lines next to them.

As with Mr Jakeman, he said the ticket claimed he had parked illegally in Hyne St.

"Hyne St? I had to look it up," Mr Jakeman said. He said police told him Aldi had asked for enforcement of parking restrictions in its car park.

ALDI customer Tony Jakeman was shocked he was issued a $50 infringement notice without warning for parking in a no-standing zone in the ALDI car park. Frances Klein

"This is their flagship store per square metre," he said.

"The problem is planning. There is not enough car parking, especially for people travelling in RVs or with caravans. They've got to shop too."

But not everyone agreed when customers were surveyed in the car park Thursday morning.

"They know they're parking illegally. Name them and shame them," one said, declining to give her name.

AMBER WALKERDEN: "We were shifting house and brought in a trailer to get some cleaning products from Aldi, but there was nowhere to park. We ended up going to Woolworths.” Arthur Gorrie

Amber Walkerden said she was not a regular customer at Aldi but had found it impossible to park legally when she came in shopping with a trailer on the back.

"We're moving house and we came in to get cleaning supplies and there was nowhere to park.

"We ended up going to Woolworths."

At the same time, work has started to solve the problem, with a big car park extension now under construction (but still probably months away).

"I got one too," said Helke Nicholas of her parking penalty.

Works begin on a new car park at ALDI. Frances Klein

"I think we were taken advantage of when the cranes were here and there was no room to park.

"You could always get a park here before.

"We shop here all the time, but since we got a ticket we've been warning people we see parking here.

"It's a brilliant shop, but this is an unmitigated disaster," Mr Jakeman said.

A comment is being sought from Aldi.