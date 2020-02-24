Gympie Airfield school visit

Gympie Gliding Club and hosted 30 year 11 and 12 students and Senior teachers Greg Wilson and Luke Lanham of the Aerospace Studies team at Noosa District State High School' to give the students an understanding of gliders and gliding and how their math and phsycis studies apply to the real world of aviation.

Students were surprised to see the gliders pull into the air like a kite with a powerful V8 winch and rope 1.6 km long and how they stay airborne for hours at a time riding the thermal air currents up to the clouds.

The gliders are also towed into the air with a plane but it was the winch launch that got their attention.

Seeing the gliders climb to 500 metres high in 45 seconds had several students saying "I want to do that".

Some of the students tried out the gliders for size. Students also visited several of the aviation businesses on the field.

