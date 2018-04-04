Gympie Agent of the Year, scoops prize for third year.

BONNIE Hollander has won the agent of the year for Gympie in the RateMyAgent 2018 Agent of the Year Awards.

The awards, which are the largest real estate awards in Australia, recognise those agents and agencies that have ranked the highest based on customer reviews and feedback.

"I am delighted to be named the top agent in Gympie for the third year in a row,” said Bonnie, owner of agents2go.

"This award recognises the hard work of my team and the dedication we have to the local property market.

"In the past year we've saved our sellers almost $500,000 in commission savings on the sale of their properties and we're thrilled so many of our customers appreciate our work and have rated us using the RateMyAgent site.

"To be voted number one by your customers is a real testament to the service we provide.”

The RateMyAgent Agent of the Year Awards compare more than 32,000 agents and agencies across the country. They highlight the leading real estate agents and agencies in each suburb, city and state across Australia, and on a national level.

RateMyAgent CEO and co-founder Mark Armstrong said: "The RateMyAgent Agent of the Year Awards are the only awards which use verified customer reviews and feedback, so they're an honest gauge of the customer service an agent has provided.

"These awards are the only industry awards to put sellers' needs first, using customer reviews as a leading indicator of an agent's success over 2017,” he said.

The awards, in their fourth year, are the only major customer choice awards for the real estate industry in Australia. Rather than being judged by industry peers, the awards are based on the reviews that customers provide on the RateMyAgent website.

Visit: ratemyagent.com.au/agent-awards-2018