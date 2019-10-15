Gympie agency gains Not-For-Profit accolade

WINNING the Not-for-Profit Business of the Year was Jobmatch Employment.

Gympie panelbeaters win new business award

Gympie award win after spur of the moment decision

General manager for the business, Garry Davison, said success for Jobmatch over the past 25 years came down to the passion of the staff to help people with barriers to employment such as illness, injury or disability, to find gainful employment.

"We are so very thankful to all that have made receiving this award possible,” Mr Davison said.

"We will continue to provide the best free employment services to our local community, with an even bigger smile now we have our shiny award. A big congratulations to all of the other incredible, hard working businesses that were nominated for this year's awards.”

WINNERS: Garry Davison, Joanne Lewis and Andy White from Jobmatch, which won the Not-For-Profit Business Award. Scott Kovacevic

NOT-FOR-PROFIT BUSINESS OF THE YEAR FINALISTS:

Jobmatch Employment - Winner

Bravo Disability - Runner-up

Gympie RSL

Sunny Street