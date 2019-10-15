Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
(Back from left) Karen Brus, Gary Smith, Garry Davison and Peter Hayes. (Front) Deanne Learoyd, Jill Betts, Pam Davidson and Karen Gresham.
(Back from left) Karen Brus, Gary Smith, Garry Davison and Peter Hayes. (Front) Deanne Learoyd, Jill Betts, Pam Davidson and Karen Gresham. Donna Jones
News

Gympie agency gains Not-For-Profit accolade

15th Oct 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WINNING the Not-for-Profit Business of the Year was Jobmatch Employment.

Gympie panelbeaters win new business award

Gympie award win after spur of the moment decision

General manager for the business, Garry Davison, said success for Jobmatch over the past 25 years came down to the passion of the staff to help people with barriers to employment such as illness, injury or disability, to find gainful employment.

"We are so very thankful to all that have made receiving this award possible,” Mr Davison said.

"We will continue to provide the best free employment services to our local community, with an even bigger smile now we have our shiny award. A big congratulations to all of the other incredible, hard working businesses that were nominated for this year's awards.”

WINNERS: Garry Davison, Joanne Lewis and Andy White from Jobmatch, which won the Not-For-Profit Business Award.
WINNERS: Garry Davison, Joanne Lewis and Andy White from Jobmatch, which won the Not-For-Profit Business Award. Scott Kovacevic

NOT-FOR-PROFIT BUSINESS OF THE YEAR FINALISTS:

Jobmatch Employment - Winner

Bravo Disability - Runner-up

Gympie RSL

Sunny Street

2019 business awards awards night gympie business gympie chamber of commerce
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    25 food trucks, road closures for Gold Rush this weekend

    premium_icon 25 food trucks, road closures for Gold Rush this weekend

    News Everything you need to know for the first new-look Gympie Gold Rush

    • 15th Oct 2019 12:49 PM
    Judges impressed by Gympie woman's tenacity and strength

    premium_icon Judges impressed by Gympie woman's tenacity and strength

    News Chamber of Commerce award winner has beaten the odds this year

    WATCH: Crows v possum in loud Gympie neighbourhood dispute

    premium_icon WATCH: Crows v possum in loud Gympie neighbourhood dispute

    News The loud dispute went on for 30 minutes in the backyard

    Top award for Gympie employee with 'exemplary' service

    premium_icon Top award for Gympie employee with 'exemplary' service

    News Employee is 'driving force of our success'