Gympie agency confident market is on the mend

THE real estate sector has often been held up as a barometer for economists on the state of the economy. If that’s truly the case for Gympie, then things could be looking up.

Billy Mitchell, principal of Century 21 Platinum Agents Gympie and Tin Can Bay said his company have received an increase in inquiries in the last two weeks.

“The number of inquiries has been really good in the last fortnight,” Mr Mitchell said.

Chantelle Groben of Century 21 Platinum Agents

He said actual sales are about 50 per cent what they were pre COVID-19, but he’s still proud of the fact the agency has continued trading.

“Obviously we’ve had to make some changes,” Mr Mitchell said concerning the halting of open-home inspections.

“But we’ve created some innovations that are helping us to work more efficiently,” he said.

These innovations include online auctions and pre-approving tenants before property inspections.

He said the market is primed at the moment for buyers and the rise in inquiries indicates a rise in confidence.

These inquiries have been coming from “the usual places”, which include the Sunshine Coast and further afield.

He said he had also sold a property, sight unseen, to an interstate buyer recently.

“There’s never been a better time. The prices are right and we’ve got space and clean air.

“And I think buyers appreciate the commute from the Coast is now just so easy,” Mr Mitchell said.

“I think at the start of all this everyone was a little unsure but now there’s a little bit more confidence out there and we’re getting back to business as ‘unusual’,” he said.