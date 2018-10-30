Gympie aged care nurses rally to say 'enough is enough'
GYMPIE nursing home nurses and carers will rally outside Cooinda Aged Care today to demand better pay conditions and more nurses to properly care for residents.
The rally has been organised by the Queensland Nurses and Midwives Union and will be held from 2pm outside the facility in Cooinda St.
A Facebook page promoting the rally says the carers and nurses are rallying "against management's latest dismal offer”.
"Management have offered a 1% pay rise in the first year of a new agreement, even though nursing staff are already among the lowest paid in the sector,” the site states.
"Management also refuse to introduce nurse-to-resident ratios, despite severe understaffing, making it near impossible to deliver safe quality care.”
The site claims Cooinda management has proposed in its new agreement:
1% pay increase for first year of agreement
Discriminatory pay rises in subsequent years
No nurse-to-resident ratios
No paid domestic violence leave
No commitment to stop requiring AINs and carers to administer medications
Conditions below the Award
Enough is enough!
"Grab a sign, put on a t-shirt, and support our fellow nurses and carers at Cooinda Aged Care. It's time to rally for minimum staffing, fair pay and fair conditions,” the FB page says.