One of Gympie’s leading aged care facilities has announced updated COVID-19 restrictions.
News

Gympie aged care facility updates COVID restrictions

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
12th Aug 2020 7:00 AM
GYMPIE’S Grevillea Gardens aged care facility has updated its COVID-19 restrictions after the Queensland Government announced it would be softening its stance in the state’s southeast.

A Blue Care spokesman said visitation restrictions had been updated at 9am Tuesday morning.

The Blue Care website states people will remain unable to visit any of its facilities, including Grevillea Gardens, if:

  • Your temperature is equal to or above 37.5 degrees
  • You have returned from a COVID hot spot within the last 14 days
  • You do not have a current Influenza immunisation
  • You have returned from overseas or on a cruise within the last 14 days
  • You have any symptoms of an acute respiratory illness
  • You have been diagnosed with COVID-19, unless you are no longer subject to a direction to self-isolate.

More available at: https://www.bluecare.org.au/covid-19.

aged care facility blue care coronavirusgympie gympie aged care gympie grevillea gardens gympie news
Gympie Times

