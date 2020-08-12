Gympie aged care facility updates COVID restrictions

One of Gympie’s leading aged care facilities has announced updated COVID-19 restrictions.

GYMPIE’S Grevillea Gardens aged care facility has updated its COVID-19 restrictions after the Queensland Government announced it would be softening its stance in the state’s southeast.

A Blue Care spokesman said visitation restrictions had been updated at 9am Tuesday morning.

The Blue Care website states people will remain unable to visit any of its facilities, including Grevillea Gardens, if:

Your temperature is equal to or above 37.5 degrees

You have returned from a COVID hot spot within the last 14 days

You do not have a current Influenza immunisation

You have returned from overseas or on a cruise within the last 14 days

You have any symptoms of an acute respiratory illness

You have been diagnosed with COVID-19, unless you are no longer subject to a direction to self-isolate.

More available at: https://www.bluecare.org.au/covid-19.