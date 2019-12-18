Gympie aerialists beat the odds to perform on international stage

SEVEN Gympie aerialists have expanded their skills after returning from the Australian Circus Festival in Brisbane last month.

Aerial Dreaming - Gympie Aerialists competing at the Australian Circus Festival Jasmine Falloon and Chelsea Connelly. Photo: Hannah McLaren

This was the first time aerialists Bec Holliday, Chelsea Connelly, Layni Kennedy, Jasmine Falloon, Hannah McLaren, Mia Kennedy and Hayley James from Aerial Dreaming – Event Entertainment and Aerial School in Gympie have performed at this international event and owner Tamara Allcorn said she was proud of all the competitors.

“It was six months of intense training, planning, costumes and routines showed in their performances on stage,” she said.

Aerial Dreaming - Gympie Aerialists competing at the Australian Circus Festival Layni Kennedy. Photo: Hannah McLaren

“I was proud of all of them, this was their first time performing under the big top, alongside the best Australian and international circus performers. It was also their first time on a pulley system which they enjoyed.”

Before her performance, Connelly had to change her routine to incorporate the pulley system and was inspired by some of the contortionists.

“We did not know that and I changed my routine at the last minute,” she said.

Aerial Dreaming - Gympie Aerialists competing at the Australian Circus Festival Hannah McLaren.

“In part of my routine I ran backwards and forwards and I was told when I was running I would be lifted up. I like to think that I nailed it.

“I got to watch some of the high level junior performers.

Aerial Dreaming - Gympie Aerialists competing at the Australian Circus Festival Hayley James and Mia Kennedy. Photo: Hannah McLaren

“I liked seeing how they all put on a show. The one thing that I saw was that I want to get more flexible to be able to do some of the contortion tricks.”

Holliday had a range of emotions before her performance but said the experience was memorable.

Aerial Dreaming - Gympie Aerialists competing at the Australian Circus Festival Chelsea Connelly. Photo: Hannah McLaren

“It was really scary but there were so many emotions. It was good but it was overwhelming,” she said.

“My routine was okay but it was not the best I could have done. I was so overwhelmed with the calibre of performers we were with.

“It was pretty epic.”

Aerial Dreaming - Gympie Aerialists competing at the Australian Circus Festival Bec Holliday. Photo: Hannah McLaren

Holliday said she was proud to have got into this festival and it was a good experience.

The aerialists will take a break over Christmas and then start preparations for their next competitions.

Inquiries phone Tamara Allcorn on 0405 826 697.