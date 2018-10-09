Gympie advocates: review good for stalled road safety effort

Gympie road safety advocates have welcome the Federal Government's review of National Road Safety Governance as "a good start”, but caution there is a lot of work still to be done.

TWO prominent Gympie road safety advocates have welcomed a new review of National Road Safety Governance, but say there is still a long way to go.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Michael McCormack announced the review last week, calling it an important step in improving accountability.

It is one of 12 recommendations put forward by the independent inquiry into the National Road Safety Strategy 2011-2020, started by the Federal Government in September last year.

Roadcraft chief executive Sharlene Makin said the review was a good step forward as road safety efforts had "stalled”.

"I welcome this review and this inquiry,” she said.

As good as this step was, though, Ms Makin said there was a long way to go.

"It's a good start but they need to be talking to the right people,” she said.

Ms Makin pointed to one of the findings that Australia needed a "transformative” approach to road safety, saying this was central to Roadcraft's mission.

Now, she wants those with the power to make this happen to start listening.

"I'm extending a public invitation to any politicians anywhere to come and do a course as a guest,” Ms Makin said. "Take two days out of your busy life... then I don't think data will be needed.”

Ms Makin said she understood there was hesitation because the reform she was talking about was "hard”.

But that was not an excuse when it came to saving lives.

"Just because it's hard doesn't mean we shouldn't do it,” Ms Makin said.

Gympie ambulance officer Wayne Sachs, who has been fighting for better road safety for more than 15 years, was also happy to have the review as a starting point.

"Putting some governance around strategy setting is essential to ensure the best outcomes are delivered,” Mr Sachs said.

"Everything requires some form of governance for delivering efficient outcomes and the NRSS is no different.

"Anything that improves road safety is of course a good thing and in this case the first appropriate step in a very involved process.”