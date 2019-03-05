Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SACRED SITE: Gympie land rights activist Wit-boooka at the Rocky Ridge site where he is alleged to have trespassed on land now owned by the Transport and Main Roads Department and slated as part of the route of the Bruce Highway by-pass of Gympie.
SACRED SITE: Gympie land rights activist Wit-boooka at the Rocky Ridge site where he is alleged to have trespassed on land now owned by the Transport and Main Roads Department and slated as part of the route of the Bruce Highway by-pass of Gympie. Patrick Woods
News

Gympie activist 'not guilty' to trespass at 'sacred site'

Arthur Gorrie
by
5th Mar 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

As work gets under way on the Bruce Highway Gympie by-pass project this morning, Gympie Aboriginal land rights activist Wit-boooka faces penalties for trespassing on the Victory Heights section of the planned route, which he claims is sacred to his people.

The property, now owned by the Transport and Main Roads Department, is on a sandstone outcrop known as Rocky Ridge.

It has also been branded the "Gympie Pyramid” by people claiming it is an artificial structure built by ancient visitors.

Wit-boooka, originally charged on other matters under his registered or "anglo” name, Gary Tomlinson, told Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday that Wit-boooka would plead not guilty (under that name only) to the charge of trespassing at Rocky Ridge on November 26.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said this would not be a problem, as Wit-boooka is the name under which he has been charged.

The site, next to the railway line on the Gympie Connection Rd is part of or close to the planned new route for the Bruce Hwy from Traveston to Curra.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey has said his department took Aboriginal land issues very seriously and had consulted closely with recognised Native Title claimants in the area, obtaining their agreement to the planned route.

He said department officers would pay close attention to the site in order to save and preserve any relics discovered.

Mr Callaghan adjourned the case to April 15 for a review of the matter.

bruce highway by-pass gympie gympie pyramid rocky ridge sacred sites wit-booka
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Wide Bay youth jobless rate second worst in Qld

    premium_icon Wide Bay youth jobless rate second worst in Qld

    News The staggering level of the region's youth unemployment problem has been revealed - and it's not just bad in state-terms, but national ones too.

    • 5th Mar 2019 12:02 AM
    Gympie post card business a family tradition for 110 years

    premium_icon Gympie post card business a family tradition for 110 years

    News Murray Views: a part of Gympie for 110 years

    • 5th Mar 2019 12:01 AM
    'Over it': Our MAFS groom's nightmare

    premium_icon 'Over it': Our MAFS groom's nightmare

    News MICK'S reality TV 'marriage' hits new low during hometown visit.

    Trainwreck Gympie mum leaves trail of carnage in drug spree

    premium_icon Trainwreck Gympie mum leaves trail of carnage in drug spree

    News She also damaged police property by blocking the watchhouse toilet