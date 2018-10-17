Gympie acrobat's new inspiration after Melbourne contest

Gympie's aerial acrobat Layni Kennedy ready to take on finals for young aerialists in Australia at Melbourne this Saturday.

AERIAL acrobatics: Despite not placing at the Miss Lyra aerial competition in Melbourne on the weekend, Gympie's Layni Kennedy has her focus on her next big project.

With many talented competitors from across the country, Kennedy has been inspired for competitions in 2019.

"It was an amazing experience and opened a lot of opportunities,” she said.

"There are two events, The Circus Festival in Brisbane and another Miss Lyra in Sydney, which I will be training for.

"I feel I will be better prepared and there will be more training, more practice and more tricks.”

Kennedy learnt from her fellow acrobats and will change her routine.

"I learnt to be more confident in myself and learnt from their style, how they perform and how they present themselves,” she said.

"I will be adding what I learnt into my routine.”

There were many highlights in Melbourne but there were a few that stood out for Kennedy.

"The people I met down there, the shopping and seeing everyone's talent,” she said.

"It was not just juniors but there were adult Miss Lyras and they were amazing. It gave you a goal in the front view.

"Since coming back I would like to achieve getting into the Circus Festival in the Brisbane. It is a huge platform and that is what I am aiming for, auditions are in January 2019.”

This Friday Kennedy will perform at the Gold Rush Festival on Mary St.

For more information, phone Aerial Dreaming, Gympie owner and professional acrobat Tamara Allcorn 0405 826 697 or email aerial. dreaming@bigpond.com.