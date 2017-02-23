Gympie academic excellence on a roll

HONOUR ROLL: Among the students whose names have been added to the James Nash Roll of Honour are (back from left) Braidyn Allwood, Patrick Bailey, Ciara Kewin, Hayden Capell and Jacob Ryan, (centre from left) Ryan Skinner, Annika Alvarez, Jesslyn Clements and Alec Carmichael and (front from left) Quinn Edwards, Grace Rackemann, Isabella Menzies, Keely Powell, Dana Beyer and Angel Weber.

ACADEMIC excellence has been celebrated recently at James Nash State High School, where students have been recognised for their achievement on the school's Roll Of Honour.

Students and their families gathered in the Performing Arts Theatre as part of the annual ceremony, where principal Darrin Edwards gave praise to the efforts of the students in striving for academic excellence and reinforced the benefits that come with performing well in their academic studies.

Mr Edwards encouraged the Roll of Honour winners to keep up the high standards and to strive for Academic Excellence at the Annual Awards Evening, to be held later in the year.

A luncheon for all award recipients and their families concluded the official presentation ceremony.