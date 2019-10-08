Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BATTLE: Woman tells court of her ongoing struggle with meth amphetamine.
BATTLE: Woman tells court of her ongoing struggle with meth amphetamine. John Gass
News

Gympie abuse survivor beats heroin, still battling meth

Arthur Gorrie
by
8th Oct 2019 8:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SOUTHSIDE child abuse survivor was congratulated in Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday on her 19 years free of heroin.

But disability pensioner Patricia Elizabeth Frances Tau, 43, told the court she was still working on her meth amphetamine use.

Tau pleaded guilty to driving in Campbell St, Milmerran, with meth amphetamine in her saliva on August 1.

"I've had a long experience of drugs,” she told the court, explaining that she had left home at 13 and used drugs as a way of forgetting about the abuse she suffered as a child.

"Drugs don't help your mental health much, we've found,” magistrate Chris Callaghan told her.

"Because of previous convicitons in five years I've got to take your licence off you for three months minimum,” Mr Callaghan said.

"I take into account your personal circumstances (as a) disability pensioner, so much so you have a carer.

"And you are trying to rid yourself of drugs.

"This type of offence is simply having it in your saliva, not being under the influence,” he said.

"I'm pleased to say that I've been 19 years free of heroin,” Tau said.

"That's great, good news,” Mr Callaghan said.

He fined Tau $150 with no conviction recorded and disqualified her from driving for three months.

gympie court gympie crime milmerran tau
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Woman who escaped horror Gympie car fire still in hospital

    premium_icon Woman who escaped horror Gympie car fire still in hospital

    News She was airlifted to a Brisbane hospital after suffering severe internal injuries.

    COURT: 13 people facing 2 courts today in Gympie

    premium_icon COURT: 13 people facing 2 courts today in Gympie

    News A list of people appearing at Gympie courts today.

    • 8th Oct 2019 7:29 AM
    Gympie cops bust Maryborough woman almost five times limit

    premium_icon Gympie cops bust Maryborough woman almost five times limit

    News She had stopped at the Monkland servo to change a tyre

    Gympie court: Drink driving, a crash and trouble with meth

    premium_icon Gympie court: Drink driving, a crash and trouble with meth

    News And that does not include the sting ray or the rollover