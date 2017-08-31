Gympie a great nursery for apprentice jockeys

GYMPIE RAISED: Jag Guthmann-Chester, who is now based on the Gold Coast, is the latest successful jockey in a long line to have been trained in Gympie.

RACING: Gold Coast-based apprentice, Jag Guthmann-Chester is one of the latest "graduates” to attain success after beginning his riding career in Gympie.

Jag, who won last season's Gold Coast Apprentices Premiership, did much of his early riding in Gympie to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Glen Boss and Jim Byrne.

Jag has recently met with success in Brisbane and is an in-demand 3kg claimer in "town” at present as evidenced by being booked for eight rides tomorrow at Doomben.

He is currently second on the apprentice jockeys premiership for this season with five winners behind Matt McGillvray.

Sunshine Coast apprentice, Stephanie Lacey is another making her mark after beginning riding on the Gympie sand.

Adam Spinks and Corey Bayliss are others who have moved on to provincial successes after some early riding in Gympie.

Gympie Times Ladies Race Day

THE upcoming Gympie Times Ladies Race Day on September 23 will feature the marathon Battlers Cup.

This event, which was revived last year, is run over 2160m and carries total prizemoney of $10,000 being a Benchmark 55 race.

The race begins at the 850m starting point and the horses then complete another lap after passing the winning post the first time.

The Battler's Cup was won last year by the Kumbia trained mare, Famechon Baroness.

Gympie Cup proves final test

THE Annual Gympie Cup is set down for Saturday, October 28.

The $20,000 Gympie Cup over 1600m is the final leg of the $5000 Three Cups challenge and will be part of a very attractive program.

The card includes a $10,000 BM 60 1030m, a $10,000 Class B over 1170m, a $10,000. 0 - 55 over 1470m and a$14,500 QTIS Maiden over 1170m.

Bundaberg races

BUNDABERG races tomorrow with the feature race being the Ulton Cup, a 1212m maiden of $7000.

The time-honoured Plough Inn Cup is set down as part of the Dalby Cup card on Saturday week, September 9.

The $12,000 Plough Inn Cup is a weight for age maiden to be run over 1400m at the TAB meeting alongside the $20,000 Dalby Cup also over 1400m.

Dalby Cup history

THE Dalby Plough Inn Cup was first run at the first ever Dalby race meeting in 1859.

This comprised a two day meeting with heats of the Plough Inn Cup run on the first day and the run offs on the second day.

Veteran trainer Pat Duff has fond memories of the Dalby track having won the Dalby Cup with Power Arrow (ridden by Larry Olsen) in 1988 at the first TAB meeting there.

With a banked home turn, fast times were usually run at Dalby and the Pat Duff trained flyer, Star of Florida set an Australian and Qld record for 800m there of 43.87s which was also claimed to be a world record at the time.

Betoota Cup

TRAINER Kylie and jockey Gary Geran combined to win last Saturday's Betoota Cup.

This duo won with Chilli Beach at the last Gympie meeting and will push on to tomorrow's Birdsville Cup with their Betoota winner, Walk to the Bar.

Former Gympie-based jockey, Alannah Badger, won the first two races at Betoota whilst Caloundra based trainer, Kristie Clark-Peoples also had a winner in Tyranny.

Jason Hoopert and Robbie Faehr have mounts in the Birdsville Cup as well as leading country apprentice, Dakota Graham.