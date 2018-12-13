Gympie a $2m lotto hotspot, and you could be the next winner

GYMPIE has been revealed as one of Queensland's hottest lottery postcodes for the year, according to new figures released by Golden Casket.

The data showed Queensland buyers had claimed "more than $179 million” in prize money from a combined 94 division one prizes between December 1 last year and November 30 this year, third highest in the country following Victoria and New South Wales.

Two winning tickets were bought in the Gympie postcode, worth a combined $1,845,611.95 and including a massive $1,428,571.43 single prize.

Gympie broke a tie with Sunshine Coast hotspot Maroochydore on prize money.

The latter also logged two winners, but for a smaller overall total of $592,963.20.

The Wide Bay/Burnett region finished equal second with the Coast, Moreton Bay and Far North Queensland with seven wins, but finished fourth overall with $9,017,985.45 in winnings.

The Gold Coast was crowned the luckiest region in the state, with 18 winners totalling a whopping $74,012,550.55.

A retired Burleigh Heads man won a staggering $60 million Powerball prize last month, landing the biggest win in Queensland for the year and the second biggest individual division one prize in Australian lottery history.

Golden Casket spokeswoman Lauren Cooney said 41 lucky Queenslanders had become millionaires in the past 12 months.

"Lottery players in Queensland had an unforgettable start to the year after a pair of Gold Coast grey nomads took home $10 million in Oz Lotto in January, which extended their trip around Australia indefinitely,” she said.

"The winners were one of many millionaires created across Queensland throughout the year, who have had their lives changed forever.

"From overseas holidays and travels around Australia, to new homes and new cars, each ecstatic winner is now enjoying their win with their nearest and dearest.”

Ms Cooney advised "wannabe millionaires” to get in quick for the Saturday Gold Lotto $30 Million Megadraw on Saturday, December 29.