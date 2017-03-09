31°
Gympie 80's pride is 'somewhat sad', says letter

Letter to the Editor from Dave Freeman of Cedar Pocket | 9th Mar 2017 12:47 PM
SAD: If you grew up in Gympie in the 80s you would remember the big water slide at Gympie's Memorial Pool.Dave Freeman believes there is not much that can be described as "progressive" in the Gympie region, adn that the celebration of its penchant for roller skating and video was "sad".
SAD: If you grew up in Gympie in the 80s you would remember the big water slide at Gympie's Memorial Pool.Dave Freeman believes there is not much that can be described as "progressive” in the Gympie region, adn that the celebration of its penchant for roller skating and video was "sad”. Contributed

THE most amusing part of the frivolity and somewhat sad 'pride' exhibited this week in Gympie's national attention for being 'stuck in the 80s' was to read in Tuesday's editorial the statement that Gympie is 'progressive'.

Sure, there's some who are that way, as demonstrated in the article of what CPM Engineering has achieved, and there's even the odd glimmer of 'progression' in some of the recent election of and antics from council, much to the disdain of a few old timers.

Fun in the 80s.
Fun in the 80s.

But nowhere, ever, in any context, do I recall Gympie being referred to as progressive before; it being one of the most conservative places in a generally not very progressive country.

I say that with the view that there's a definite difference between unplanned growth and what can really be called any progressive movement.

Gympie was featured on The Today Show on Tuesday morning as 'Australia's 80s revival town'.
Gympie was featured on The Today Show on Tuesday morning as 'Australia's 80s revival town'. Frances Klein

If Gympie were a car it would be bogged in a swamp, with one foot on the accelerator, one on the brake, and the transmission in neutral.

Without our asking, modern 4WDs come along and attach snatch straps to Gympie, attempting to free it, but they're usually unaware that at the other end there's an old steel cable firmly attached to an antique coal fired steam tractor where Messrs (Tony) Perrett and (Llew) O'Brien take turns at stoking the boiler and waving an '80's National Party flag, for photo opportunities.

Eventually, if enough 4WDs join the force forward we may make progress worth mentioning but we're far from that yet, and won't get unstuck until we break the Wide Bay/Burnett shackle and accept our place in a fast growing south-east Queensland.

Amongst the 'joy' of national recognition this week was talk of people elsewhere working out that 'Gympie's the place to be'.

A progressive town would have at least some sort of plan on how to cater for an influx of such people. Gympie has no such plan and sits bogged, waiting to argue amongst itself on how to cope when the inevitable growth and changes happen.

Leaving aside the health values of 'all you can eat' fat and sugar and wondering if the need for a video store reflects that the NBN doesn't work for us, isn't affordable, or contracts don't suit renters with no security, hiding in the 80s only allows those who should be making plans for growth avoid doing so.

'Progress' in Gympie is essentially unplanned growth coming at a defenceless population though natural causes and distracting people with the trivia of reliving the 80s, while claiming to be progressive, is a cruel hoax which leaves us open to failing to recognise, and avoid, the mistakes made elsewhere.

Avoiding those mistakes would be progressive. Sitting like startled bunnies as the headlights of change run over us is the exact opposite.

Dave Freeman,

Cedar Pocket.

Gympie Times

Topics:  80s gympie regional council letters letter to the editor llew o'brien opinion tony perrett

