Gympie 11-year-old's Cinderella dream will come true

BELLES: 11-year-old Annika Dean with mum Kylie. Annika's dream is to host the Mother Daughter Winter Wonderland Ball to raise money for Hope Reins. Troy Jegers

ELEVEN-year-old Annika Dean has a Cinderella dream - she wants to go to the ball.

"When I was growing up I remember seeing Mum and Dad getting dressed up and I thought 'I'd like to go to a ball too',” she said.

The Gympie tween, with the help of mum Kylie, is making that dream come true, by organising a charity ball for June 29, starting at 6pm, for local not-for-profit organisation Hope Reins.

The venture has thus far been a great success, with only 20 of the 150 tickets to the Mother Daughter Winter Wonderland Ball left.

Annika, who has been a volunteer at Hope Reins for the past two years, wants to raise money to heal the horses that heal people's emotional injuries.

"They've got a new miniature horse called Lightning and another miniature called Pipper and they sometimes get laminitis. I'd like to raise money for all of the horses' treatments,” she said.

Annika is right in the thick of preparations for the ball, and likes to personally deliver the tickets, which are available by direct deposit or can be purchased with cash.

The ball will be held upstairs at the Pavilion at the Gympie Showgrounds and a number of performers and businesses have come on board to support it.

These include Judith Grantham, who will be doing the catering, Wendy Algie from Fuss and Flair, who is doing the venue decorating, entertainment by Aerial Dreaming, and music by soloist Terrina, from the Gold Coast.

There is also a Facebook auction opening at the weekend for a number of brilliant prizes donated by local businesses.

These include six canvases of Gympie landmarks photographed by the talented Leeroy Todd, which are currently on display at Gympie Central Shopping Centre.

Tickets for the ball cost $35 for adults and $15 for daughters aged 17 and under and can be purchased by contacting Annika (via her mum) on 0413 779 749.