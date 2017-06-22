Gym partners marry, will spot each other for life

FITNESS LOVERS: Lee and Wayne Collier's wedding day on October 1 featured a stopover at the gym.

THE couple that trains together, stays together and that is the truth for Gympie's Lee and Wayne Collier.

The couple could never be accused of missing a workout, including a stop at the gym on their wedding day on October 1.

"We popped into the gym before the reception to have the photos taken,” Lee said.

"It was great. We timed it really well, when there wasn't any people there. Wayne said it was going to be awkward if people were there.”

Lee, 48, and Wayne, 52, have been friends for about 20 years and a passion for fitness is something they share.

They started dating about eight years ago.

"We used to train together at the gym,” Lee said.

"Fitness is a big part of our lives, it's a passion we both share. I train five days a week.”

Three years ago Wayne proposed to Lee during dinner at Kingston House.

"I went to the bathroom and he had my favourite song playing on his phone when I came back,” Lee said.

"He had the ring on a plate with the serviette over the top. I cried my eyes out.”

Nothing would stop a workout on their wedding day. Esther Visser

They were married three years later.

"I was really nervous this time, it was very emotional,” Lee said.

"My two boys gave me away.”

Lee's eldest son, Braden, 21, and Connor, 18, gave her away in a special moment.

Wayne's grandson, Tyler, 12, also took part.

"That was really special. I was really worried they wouldn't arrive on time,” Lee joked.

"Wayne had his grandson there, who has a big place in Wayne's life. He gave us our rings at our ceremony.”

Lee said they chose to keep the ceremony simple.

"We wanted to keep it very us. The guests were close people to us, about 60 people,” she said.

"I just wanted to get it over and done with so I could get to the reception, to be honest.

"Funniest part was probably me. I snort when I laugh and I snorted all through the ceremony.”

The couple will now have a reliable gym buddy for the rest of their lives. Esther Visser

The couple escaped for the gym photo shoot before the reception, which was held at Kingston House, the site of their marriage proposal.

"The venue was set to go. I hadn't seen the wedding cake. I kept a few things a surprise,” Lee said.

"I sang our bridal song to Wayne. He didn't know, so that was special.

"Wayne stood there and cried, it was that emotional.

"He said it was the best day of his life.”

Lee and Wayne had a late honeymoon at Palm Cove, near Cairns, in March.

They both plan to keep working and investing in property before they semi-retire.