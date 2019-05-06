Is Cameron on track for 100 goals?

GWS Giants celebrate one of Jeremy Cameron’s six goals against St Kilda. Picture: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images.

Jeremy Cameron has eclipsed Lance Franklin and a host of goalkicking superstars by booting a 10-year mark which has the GWS Giants locked in as genuine premiership contenders.

The goal machine kicked six in a 44-point demolition job over St Kilda and he is on track to become the first Giant to win a major individual award, as he dominates the Coleman Medal race.

Cameron's 30 goals to open the season is a better return than scoreboard beasts Franklin, Tom Lynch, Josh Kennedy and Eddie Betts have managed over the past decade from the first seven games.

Not since Franklin and Brendan Fevola in 2008 has a forward been in such commanding touch on the scoreboard, and for the second time this season, Cameron's stunning bag yesterday came despite him nursing a bung shoulder in the 18 goal, 114-70 blitz.

Earlier this year Cameron talked up the prospects of a forward turning back time and kicking 100 goals in a season, only to emerge to himself as the man most likely.

Melbourne clubs led by Geelong are reportedly already jostling to make a play for his services, but Cameron says speculation over record books and his long-term future are not important as an ominous GWS gear themselves for one of their best shots at a premiership.

"I haven't taken any notice of that at all (Geelong talk). I've still got two years basically here so I'm looking forward to playing all my footy here for the next couple of years," said Cameron, who should obliterate his former season PB of 63 goals.

"I remember saying the 6-6-6 rule is a good rule for footy. I don't know if it's the sole reason all the goals are coming … I don't really think about that too much.

"The boys are already joking around that I should hurt my shoulder before every game."

For the fourth time this season the Giants racked up a 100-plus cricket score, and yesterday's lethal first-quarter half century against the Saints was a blast delivered in Big Bash time.

St Kilda rallied from 37 points down at quarter-time, but a poor set-shot miss from Matthew Parker midway through the third (which would have pulled the visitors back within 10) proved a huge turning point and opened the door for Cameron and the Giants to land the knockout blow.

Cameron kicked two-back-to-back and then Harry Himmelberg belted through two more as the Giants ultimately blew the Saints away.

"Is he on top of his game? Absolutely," coach Leon Cameron said of his namesake.

"He's dangerous every time the ball goes near him. Something is going to happen. He's just so brave.

"Everyone wants to see goalkickers. One thing I like about his game is he's very, very selfless. If he sees a better option he'll always take it."

Brent Daniels and Harry Himmelberg helped give the Giants fans reason to smile. Picture: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images.

Beating competition leaders Geelong and decimating Essendon, Richmond, Sydney and now another top eight side in St Kilda has cemented GWS as the real-deal for a maiden title

The fact they have won big games this year without some of their biggest stars adds further magnitude to their heavyweight claim, with yesterday's triumph recorded with attacking superstars Josh Kelly and Lachie Whitfield, as well as captain Phil Davis watching from the sidelines.

All three should return for next week's blockbuster showdown with Hawthorn, but Aidan Corr (ankle) and Adam Kennedy (concussion) could be casualties from yesterday.