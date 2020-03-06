Gutters on beach have fish firing in the Gympie region

With the wind sneaking up to that 20-knot mark most days, it has only been the bigger boats that have been getting to the outer reefs with some great success.

There have been some windows that have seen smaller craft make their way out, but most have stayed close.

GOTCHA – Hudson Smith won the $100 Davo's Tackle World/ChaseBaits Fish of the Week prize with this quality flathead which he caught and released near the Lake Doonella Bridge. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Offshore

CHARTERS out of Rainbow Beach have reported some great catches around the reefs off Double Island.

Pelagics have been on fire with some big spanish bagged as well as tuna and spotted mackerel.

There was good news from the bottom with plenty of snapper, pearl perch and the odd red emperor. For those of you doing the run-up to Hervey Bay, Rooney's has been the place to be to chase those big GTs on the surface.

GOTCHA – Max from Brisbane caught and released this 76cm flathead while on a Noosa River Fishing Safari Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Popper, stick baits and even large salt water flies have all claimed some big grey monsters.

To the south, the kayak anglers have been doing well around Sunshine and Jew Sholes with some solid spanish mackerel, spotted mackerel, long tail and bluefin tuna.

Reef species from the same area included sweetlip, squire, mauri cod and trout from Sunshine Reef.

With all the rain the rivers and creeks have had a flush out. This being said, plenty of smaller bait fish have made their way to more saline water making the mouths of the creeks the ideal place to start the hunt.

GOTCHA – Tim Kreis won the Noosa Kayak Fishing Challenge with the 157cm Spanish mackerel he caught at Sunshine Reef. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

The Sandy Straits have seen plenty of quality barra and threadfin just outside the mouths feeding on the bait.

Needless to say live baits are the number one option to use if you want to tangle with a nice barra.

For those who love to throw a lure, working the edges with plastics and vibes like the Jackal Transam has also claimed some solid fish.

Tin Can Bay has been a haven for crabbers over the last few weeks with plenty of good bucks recorded.

GOTCHA – Nick Bosworth caught and released this quality mangrove jack near the Noosa Woods Bays. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Rivers and creeks

TOP spots have been Crab Creek, Kauri Creek and Carlo Creek.

There is nothing more attractive to a big muddy than a bit of fresh mullet.

Remember your size and bag limit of seven per person, with a maximum of 14 crabs per boat no matter how many people are on board.

Flathead numbers have been good with the run-out tide the time to fish.

From a boat try fishing the deeper drop offs in Snapper Creek, casting up onto the banks and rolling back into the deeper water.

GOTCHA – A thumper moses perch, boated on a recent Trekka 2 charter to North Reef. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Small fish bait like whitebait and frog-mouthed pilchards on small ganged hooks has worked well along with brightly coloured soft plastics.

Beaches

THINGS have really improved.

After the bigger swells a couple of weeks back there are some great gutters on the beaches.

The Noosa North Shore has been good for some quality whiting just down from Double Island, these fish have been feeding on worms, yabbies, prawns and pippies with the start of the run-out tide the better time to fish.

Dart have also been in big numbers and are just in the breaker so it is easy for the kids to cast and catch a fish.

GOTCHA – Local angler Johnny Beck caught this 13.5kg Spanish mackerel down around Coolum. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Again finding those gutters will make it that bit easier. Fishing the top of the high tide will see the bigger models.

Inskip has also been fishing well with some good sized trevally beating up baitfish along the deep water edges.

Casting slugs like the Halco Twisty at the feeding fish and retrieved at speed should see a hook up.

Up-to-date reports at fishingnoosa .com.au. Drop into Davo's Tackle World and Davo's Boating and Outdoor in Noosa, and Davo's Northshore Bait and Tackle at Marcoola.