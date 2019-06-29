GUTTED: One person missing after home destroyed by fire

A SEARCH is under way for an occupant of a Karara home completely destroyed by fire today.

A passer-by alerted firefighters to the blaze on Toowoomba-Karara Rd, about 10km north of Karara, about 11.43am and upon arrival fire crews found the house, located at Oaklands property, engulfed by flames.

Emergency crews remain at the scene of the fire. Elyse Wurm

Warwick Fire Station officer Dennis Burton said crews went straight into action to extinguish the blaze.

"We obtained water supplies from a tank on site as well as the water tanker from Warwick and an appliance from Inglewood."

Mr Burton said when the crews arrived they were unable to determine whether all occupants were accounted for and if there may be an occupier on site.

"We've got a fire investigation officer on scene and he'll be working with Inglewood crews to completely extinguish the fire, ascertain the cause, seed of origin and whether the reported person is located within the structure."

Smoke is billowing from the burnt out rubble. Elyse Wurm

The home has been reduced to a pile of rubble, which is still emitting smoke.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Services said paramedics had left the scene and were not required to treat any injuries.