Gutted Gympie cricketers react to national team's disgrace

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 24: Steven Smith (capt) and Cameron Bancroft (L) of Australia during day 3 of the 3rd Sunfoil Test match between South Africa and Australia at PPC Newlands on March 24, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. Australian batsman Cameron Bancroft admits to attempting to change the condition of the ball by using a foreign object. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 24: Steven Smith (capt) and Cameron Bancroft (L) of Australia during day 3 of the 3rd Sunfoil Test match between South Africa and Australia at PPC Newlands on March 24, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. Australian batsman Cameron Bancroft admits to attempting to change the condition of the ball by using a foreign object. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images) Gallo Images

Cricket: As fans were yesterday trying to get their their heads around the Australian cricket team cheating scandal, Gympie's cricketing fraternity was reeling - and asking why.

Captain Steve Smith and vice-captain Dave Warner have been stood down from their leadership roles, as the nation's Test cricket team faces its deepest crisis in history.

They and coach Darren Lehmann could be sacked today.

Long-term Gympie cricket stalwart and gentleman Jim Geiger said the crisis had done a lot of harm to cricket, and worse, could impact the strength of junior cricket.

Jimmy Geiger. Greg Miller

"I just can't understand why they did it, they didn't need to,” he said. "It was very foolish. With all the cameras on the grounds today it was stupid they thought nobody would find out.

"This could have an affect on younger kids coming through to play cricket. It will eventually die away but it will never be forgotten.”

Wests president Scott McIntosh said he felt the same as every other cricketer and reiterated the concern about the impact the scandal could have on junior cricketers.

Scott McIntosh Tom Daunt

"I am feeling like thousands of other cricket fans, extremely disappointed,” McIntosh said.

"The Australian public wants the team to do well, but in saying that there is no excuse.

"It will be interesting to see how we go with numbers and we battle with juniors each year. This could put us back years.”

Mr McIntosh said he was hopeful Cricket Australia could sort the issue out and the country could move on.

"We are the most hated team in the world, even the Poms are talking about us,” he said. "Hopefully we can be the underdogs again, take those involved out and build up from there. That's what I am hoping.”

Veterans Cricket Australia secretary and Wests' life member Ross Chapman said it was disappointing and he had never seen anything like this.

Ross Chapman. Patrick Woods

"Not one of these blokes put their hand up and said this is not on. It is very sad,” he said. "It is unAustralian and I can't believe what the senior players have done just for the sake of trying to win a game.”

Harlequins batsman Owen Dugdale is a talented young Gympie player.

"It is so shocking because Smith isn't the kind of player who'd do something like this,” he said.