'Gut wrenching' start to holiday road toll

GYMPIE drivers are being reminded to take care after an horrific start to the school holidays with five people killed on Queensland's roads on the weekend.

The concern comes after the State government's launching of a number of road safety campaigns aimed at targeting the fatal five.

Minister for Main Roads and Road Safety Mark Bailey said road safety was everyone's responsibility and motorists needed to step up.

"It's absolutely gut wrenching every time I hear of another fatality on our roads,” Mr Bailey said.

"That fatality is more than just a statistic, it's a mother, father, child, brother or sister that's just been tragically killed and that has far-reaching emotional trauma throughout an entire community.”

Mr Bailey said since being elected in 2015, the Palaszczuk Government had introduced double demerit points for repeat mobile phone offenders, improved the Q-SAFE practical driving test, introduced a logbook app, made changes to the motorcycle licencing system, and invested in targeted road safety infrastructure.

"We're committed to lowering road trauma and distractions like mobile phones and drink-driving is a priority,” he said.

"We've launched a number of road safety campaigns targeting speeding, drink-driving, mobile phones, motorcycle safety and sharing the roads which have reached millions of people through Join the Drive to Save Lives.

"This week we will launch our second campaign made by young people for young people. This one focusses on distraction and called 'Chin Up' will send a clear message to our young people about using their mobiles while driving.”

Police Minister Mark Ryan said Queensland Police Service launched Operation Cold Snap on Friday to coincide with the winter school holidays, a three-week campaign targeting drivers distracted by mobile phones.

"School holidays should be a safe and happy time for Queenslanders, and we're doing what we can to make sure motorists aren't putting the lives of others at risk on our roads,” Mr Ryan said.

"The operation is also targeting driver distraction as well as speeding, seat belt use, drink- and drug-driving and fatigue, which together make up the fatal five.

"The QPS has more officers out on our roads than ever before and will continue to be out in full force.

"I urge people to make the right choice and drive safely. It's important for not only yourselves, but for other road users.”