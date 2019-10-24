Guns, drugs, cash seized: Raids lead to 215 charges

PUMP action and shortened shotguns, two methylamphetamine labs and a stolen Ford Mustang have been seized police as part of a huge southeast Queensland drug ring investigation.

Footage was today released of a police property search that lead to the discovery of more than a dozen firearms at properties in Birkdale and Sippy Downs.

The search was part of Operation Quebec Cable, an extensive investigation into a drug distribution network.

Officers from Bayside Criminal Investigation Branch, specialist police and uniformed officers executed search warrants at properties in both suburbs on October 17 and 18.

Police said the searches uncovered 12 firearms - including shortened and pump action shotguns and firearm silencers - two methylamphetamine labs, three kilograms of cannabis, $15,000 in cash and a stolen Mustang.

A 28-year-old Holland Park man has been charged with 147 offences, including 101 counts of supplying dangerous drugs, 14 counts of unlawful possession of a weapon and three counts of trafficking dangerous drugs.

He is due to appear in Cleveland Magistrates Court on October 28.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Mooney said the operation was successful in removing dangerous weapons and drugs from the community.

"Illegal firearms and dangerous drugs often go hand-in-hand and anytime we can remove them from the community is a win for police," Detective Snr Sgt Mooney said.

"The arrest and charging of people in the past week is the culmination of a 12-month operation and is a credit to the hard work of our investigators."