Whitsunday Police have arrested and charged a man in Airlie Beach following several alleged assaults.
Gunpoint arrest after cross-border car chase

Adam Hourigan
1st Feb 2019 12:04 AM
A MAN has been arrested at gunpoint after a stolen car crossed into NSW from Queensland and was then involved in two high-speed pursuits.

About 11am on Thursday, officers attached to Tweed/Byron Police District were alerted by Queensland Police that a stolen black Commodore had crossed into NSW and the driver was allegedly armed with a firearm.

Police sighted the vehicle on Tweed Valley Way at Tumbulgum, 20km south-west of Tweed Heads, and initiated a pursuit which reached speeds of up to 200km/h before it was terminated.

At 12.25pm, the same vehicle was involved in a second pursuit, with police alleging the driver reached speeds of up to 160km/h, before he turned onto a dirt road, lost control and crashed.

The driver ran from the vehicle was but arrested a short distance away at gunpoint following a violent struggle.

Checks of the vehicle confirmed it was linked to a home invasion involving a firearm in Queensland; it had also been rebirthed.

The 28-year-old man was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was charged with two outstanding warrants and a further 15 offences:

. Police pursuit - drive manner dangerous (two counts)

. Drive in a manner dangerous

. Receive property stolen outside the state

. Drive whilst disqualified (two counts)

. Goods in custody suspected of being stolen (two counts)

. Resist arrest

. Dishonestly obtain property by deception

. Display false plates (two counts), and,

. Three offences relating to car rebirthing.

He was bail refused to appear before Tweed Heads Local Court today.

