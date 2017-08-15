Gunman's chilling last call: 'They're dead on the lawn'

"I'VE shot (them) ... they're dead on the front lawn."

These cold, calm and chilling words were among the last heard by Gympie woman Christina White, spoken by her friend of 27 years Quinn Patterson after he shot and killed two women in New Zealand on July 26.

Speaking with Sam Hurley of the New Zealand Weekend Herald, Ms White has spoken about the conversation she had with Patterson, who phoned her shortly after killing property manager Wendy Campbell and her daughter Natanya, and wounding contractor Jeff Pipe.

It is understood she may have been the last person to speak with Patterson before his home on Mount Tiger Rd, Whangarei went up in flames following a firefight with police.

Ms White, 66, was called by Patterson shortly after the Campbells were killed after they entered the Northland property for what was supposed to be a routine property inspection.

Calling just after 10.50am, Patterson told her: "They're dead on the front lawn. I told them, they wouldn't leave me alone, they kept harassing me - I told them I'd shoot them. I have."

Ms White told the Weekend Herald she had never heard him so calm before.

"He said, 'you're my last phone call, I'm ringing you to tell you I love you and I'm saying goodbye'," she said.

While Patterson said he would not survive the day, he did not mention he would burn his own home down and kill himself.

She said his final words to her were "I can hear the sirens, the police are coming, I've got to go".

The Weekend Herald report they posed a series of questions to police about White and Patterson's relationship, but police said while the investigation continued they were unable to answer specific questions which may be relevant to ongoing inquiries.

However, Ms White said she was interviewed by Queensland Police for about two hours on Thursday on behalf of their New Zealand counterparts.

Patterson, 55, was a man who learned to be a criminal during a stint in prison for stabbing a police officer, White said, and who, in his final years and months, descended into a psychotic siege-like state of mind.

She first met Patterson in Australia in 1990, before the couple moved to New Zealand in 1993, living in several places around Whangarei - including briefly at another house on Mount Tiger Rd.

As Ms White grew to know him more she learned about his "crazy upbringing".

"[His family] believed in aliens and it was, you know, doomsday preppers ... There was always the little grey men who were going to come and sort everything out. Quinn believed in all this, he was brought up with it," she said.

Ms White said Patterson also had alcohol and drug addictions but was "worse" when he was not using.

She left him in about 2010, moving back to Australia to be with her family as Patterson's "psychotic episodes" increased. But the pair stayed in near daily contact with each other.

"He enjoyed his cars, we use to play cards and games, we bush walked, we travelled, we went down to the South Island and travelled around there for a bit, but then he started to get really psycho and I thought 'this is the time for me to leave'," she said.

Patterson's badly burned remains were recovered from the charred wreck of his rented home.

It is still unclear exactly how he died.

The Gympie Times reached out to Ms White for comment, but did not receive a response.