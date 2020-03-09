Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A gunman has stormed a Paris mosque. Picture: Actu17
A gunman has stormed a Paris mosque. Picture: Actu17
Crime

Gunman storms Paris mosque

by Stephanie Bedo
9th Mar 2020 8:37 AM

A gunman has stormed a Paris mosque, firing off several rounds and leaving a victim fighting for their life.

The man opened fire wearing a helmet in the courtyard of the place of worship in the Rue de Tanger, in the 19th arrondisment, about 8pm local time.

A victim is reportedly fighting for their life after being shot twice in the right leg.

The gunman escaped on a moped and an operation is on to find him.

The building is the headquarters of Adda'wa Islamic Cultural Association Mosque.

More to come

More Stories

Show More
attack crime editors picks gunman mosque paris terrorism

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Weekend wrap: Rollovers, horse kick and Mary St 'incident'

        premium_icon Weekend wrap: Rollovers, horse kick and Mary St 'incident'

        News Rollovers at two ends of the region, a woman kicked by a horse and two “incidents” kept paramedics busy

        • 9th Mar 2020 8:01 AM
        Driver 'runs down' dingo on Fraser Island

        premium_icon Driver 'runs down' dingo on Fraser Island

        News 'Unfortunately the dingo was killed'

        'I haven't given up': Dad vows he will walk again

        premium_icon 'I haven't given up': Dad vows he will walk again

        Health For 15 seconds, popular school teacher John Blunden was all alone

        How top cop plans to cut crime by 5 per cent

        premium_icon How top cop plans to cut crime by 5 per cent

        Crime Qld crime ‘cut by 5pc’ under top cop’s plan