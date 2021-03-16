Gunman still on the run as emergency declaration cancelled

Police have revoked an emergency declaration that sent Ormeau State School and part of the surrounding Gold Coast suburb into lockdown while police hunted for a man they believed to be armed with a gun.

At 11.50am, police made an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) due to the ongoing incident, which remains in place this afternoon, but at 3.50pm, that declaration was revoked even though the man had not been located.

Acting Inspector Kevin Gant said the suspected gunman had not been found despite a seven-hour search but asked him to give himself up.

"Speak to police and assist us," he said.

"We want a peaceful resolution for his own personal safety and the safety of the public."

Police at the scene of a lockdown at Pimpama on the Gold Coast. Picture: Nine News.



According to a police spokesman, officers were alerted to a domestic violence incident overnight, which is understood to be related to today's lockdown. There are unconfirmed reports the man had threatened to kill his former partner.

The man, 37, fled after an incident at a Gannon Way address in Upper Coomera on Monday night.



Highly trained armed officers from the Public Safety Response Team (PSRT) and the Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) joined the hunt for the man, driving through dense bushland on the northern end of the Gold Coast.

Police commandeered the Ormeau Station Shopping Centre as a command post for the manhunt and local residents stranded by police roadblocks were forced to sit it out on the roadside or in the nearby Ormeau train station carpark.

Locals in the area were reportedly told by police a man was believed to be armed with a gun, while police cars blocked the entry to some Pimpama streets.

Police man a roadblock at the boundary of the emergency declaration area. Picture: Greg Stolz



Boundaries were put in place for four hours in the area north from Mirambeena Drive into Wharf Rd intersection with Pimpama Jacobs Well Rd, east from Pimpama Jacobs Well Road to Hotham Creek, south from creek line of Hotham Creek to Creek Street and west from Creek Street to Mirambeena Drive.

Polair, the dog squad and a large number of police were also involved in the manhunt.

Residents stranded on the roadside at Ormeau as police manhunt continues. Picture: Greg Stolz



Police were required to escort children from Ormeau State School as panicked parents said they were 'freaking out', having taken to the school's Facebook page to express concerns and ask if they can pick up their children.

Ormeau State School deputy principal Ben Manthey and police checked inside parents' cars one by one so they could collect their children.

One mum said she was relieved to be picking up her two kids from the school.

"It's been a bit tense," she said.

"I've been worried a bit but I'm sure the school's got it in hand."

A Gold Coast school is in lockdown amid reports of an armed man in the area. Picture: Channel 9

Earlier in the day, Ormeau State School took to Facebook to alert parents and ensure all children were safe.

"Please be advised children are safe, have had their lunch and are working in their rooms. Our SMS carrier had some delay in sending the messages and we have now sent it twice as well as an email," its message said.

A SERT vehicle prepares to enter Guara Grove at Ormeau. Picture: Greg Stolz



"We will keep you updated to the best of our knowledge - no updates at this time.

PLEASE DO NOT phone the school - we are focusing on your child's safety."

Earlier this morning, the Principal, Kimberley Button, posted to the page stating police had told the school the activity related to the search for a missing man.

"Please be advised that I have just been in contact with the Coomera Police Station and the activity around our school is due to police looking for a missing person," the post from about 9.30am stated.

Ormeau State School is in lockdown on Tuesday as police attempt to locate a potentially armed man.



Parents with children at Ormeau State School expressed anxiety and frustration at the lack of detailed information.

"It's strange I feel like I know he is safe at school, as they have practiced lockdowns last year but my heart is still in my throat waiting for each update," mother Aemelia Smith said.

"I'm waiting as patiently as I can so I can go pick him up."

Police speak to an Ormeau State School official. Picture: Greg Stolz



One stranded resident, Deidre Hastings, said her 17-year-old son had sent her a message to say that his school, the Lutheran Ormeau Rivers District School (LORDS) had declared a 'code red' but an official said the facility was not in lockdown.

"It's a pain (the police roadblock) but it's their job," she said.

"They've got to do what they've got to do. We have to wait.

"I'm not concerned about the school. They have good procedures in place."

Originally published as Gunman still on the run as emergency declaration cancelled