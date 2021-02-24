Menu
Police believe the shooting was targeted. AAP Image/James Ross
News

Gunman on the run after drive-by shooting

by Melissa Iaria
24th Feb 2021 5:09 AM

Police are on the hunt for a gunman at loose after a man was shot in a drive-by shooting in Melbourne's outer south east.

The man was shot in the lower body from a moving vehicle in a car park on Thompson Road, Patterson Lakes, just before 6pm on Tuesday, police said.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the attack was a targeted shooting.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.

Police say there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Gunman on the run after drive-by shooting

