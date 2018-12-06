Gunalda has had enough and wants better services

A LACK of public transport and constant power outages are two issues affecting the Gunalda region and residents are hoping they will be resolved next year.

Another thunderstorm on Tuesday left more than 1908 homes and 26 towns in the Gympie region without power for more than six hours. Businesses are reeling from the loss of stock as a result of the outage.

Glenwood Hair and Beauty managers Lindall Willson and Sam Howard said it's a constant challenge when power goes out.

"It just makes it harder to do your work, you learn to deal with it, but it's annoying,” Ms Willson said.

"The electricity always cuts out, we've had our power cut many times this year.”

Ms Willson said another issue affecting residents was a lack of public transport.

"It would be good to see buses here, taking a taxi costs a lot of money and people cannot afford it,” she said.

Resident Jen Meehan agreed that something needs to happen. "It's hard to get into town unless you have a car. For those who don't have one, you're a bit stuck,” she said.

"The same goes for power. When it goes out, you lose businesses, you lose customers, it affects everything.”

Ms Meehan doesn't know how to fix that problem, but she believes a swimming pool in Gunalda would be a good idea.

"We have a lot of people come to visit the town and they'd be using the pool,” she said.

"Especially in summer it would be a great asset, otherwise you have to travel elsewhere if you want to go and swim.

Gunalda Hotel owner Emma Maudsley has different ideas and believes an RV park could be the answer Gunalda needs.

"Gympie Regional Council sent a survey out to see what people think about having an RV park,” Ms Maudsley said.

"I believe it would be a great idea and would help bring more grey nomads to Gunalda.

"We already have a few grey nomads come and visit, but it'd be great to see more.”

Many residents and businesses believe a swimming pool, an ambulance station and a hardware store would be a great asset to the Gunalda community.

