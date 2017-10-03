Gunalda bakery serves up first year success

SERVING those who serve others is the ethos behind popular Gunalda business Mi-Bakery.

After celebrating its first birthday recently, Mi-Bakery is providing a quality of product that cannot be matched north of Gympie.

Situated just off the Bruce Hwy on Birdwood Dr, Gunalda. Mi-Bakery has already established a solid base of local and visiting customers.

Mi-Bakery owner, Walter Woods said having the "opportunity to supply quality products,” made all the hard work he and Lisa O'Brien had put into the business over the last year worthwhile.

Mr Woods, who is a Curra local, identified the need for a quality bakery in Gunalda and said his speciality was customer service.

"Come and visit us and taste the quality,” Mr Woods said.

Every product is made on site by Mr Woods and Ms O'Brien, who are both trade qualified.

"The highlight of my week is when we take a little special to one of the op shops and give them smoko.

"Sometimes being a volunteer can be a thankless job, so every so often I will make a dozen mini cream buns and I will go and give them to one of the op shops.

"It is just so the volunteers know they are appreciated.

"It is just my way of giving back to the community.

"I have bought tears to a few eyes doing it.

"I am about taking care of our volunteers.”

Mi-Bakery is open Monday to Friday 6am-4pm and Saturday 6am-1pm.