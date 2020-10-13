Gunabul golfers celebrate their big event winners

Generic photo of a person on a golf course. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

LAST Friday night Gunabul Par 3 Golf Club thanked all our sponsors and celebrated club event winners during our annual sponsor thank you dinner.

Our sponsors generosity ensures we have excellent prizes for all our event winners, so thank you to:-

Four Mile Quarry

Mansells Concrete

McClintocks Fuels Supplies

Neals Family Meats

Top Snap Property Visuals Unlimmited

All Cycles & Karts

Sharon’s Barber Shop

Sullivan’s Livestock and Rural Services

Leopard Tree Creations

Inspirations Paints

EXM Concreting

Gunabul

The Painters Greg Kay & Brett Groundwater

Our Event winners were as follows:-

Mansell Concrete Club Championships

A grade Greg Kay

B grade Darryl Swan

Sullivan’s Livestock Match Play Champions

A grade Lawrie English

B grade Bill Nolan

Sharon’s Barber Shop arranged Pairs

Marcus Sutton & Rob Lumsden

Neal’s Family Meats pin champion

Andrew Warden

Top Snap Devils Ball winners

Glen Lamperd

Lawrie English

Andrew Warden

Last week’s results were as follows.

Tuesday 29/09/20 was our McClintocks Fuel Supplies monthly medal our winner was Glen Lamperd and Neals Meats runner was Peter Deighton.

Thursday all day competition winners were front 9Maggie Stallard and back 9 winner was Jeff Streat, Moya Valley Poultry accuracy drive winner was Maggie Stallard.

Saturday 3/10/20 was a single stableford event our winner with a course record round of 47 0ff the stick 44 points 11 pars and 7 birdies was Peter Deighton and runner up was Darryl Swan with 40 points, Pin shot winners were hole 9 Lawrie English, hole 14 Jeff Streat and hole 17 John Manton. Neals Family Meats raffle winner was Glen Lamperd.

A reminder that our sponsors dinner is on this coming Friday 9/10/20 at Zesty Edibles 6:30 pm for a sit down dinner at 7 pm. All club members dinner cost will be covered by our club and members quest dinner will be at their cost paid directly to George at the bar.

Our Management Committee Meeting is this coming Thursday so please let a committee member know in writing if you have any issues you wish addressed.