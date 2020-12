Gunabul golf finalists announced

Jeff Streat had a big week, winning the Moya Valley Poultry accuracy drive on Thursday and B-Grade runner up on Saturday.

TUESDAY was our McClintock Fuel Supplies monthly medal, our winner was Denis Couper with a fantastic 49 net and our Neals Family Meats runner-up was Rob Lumsden with a 54 net.

Thursday all day competition winners were front 9 Bob Knox and back 9 winner was Anne Martel, Moya Valley Poultry accuracy drive winner was Jeff Streat.

Saturday was our Four Mile Quarry monthly medal with a great field competing, our A grade winner was Greg Kay with a 55 net and our McClintock Fuel Supplies runner up was Fred King, B Grade winner was Bill Nolan, runner-up was Jeff Streat after a play-off with Rudy Vandermatt.

Neals Family Meats pin shot winner were, hole 4 Jeff Streat and hole 16 Darryl Swan, Sunshine Mitre 10 putting competition winner was Marcus Sutton with 26 putts. Neals Family Meats raffle winner was Paul Hawkins.

Bill Nolan

Tuesday 1/12/20 will be monthly medal final for Peter and Robin Snelling Champion of medals, Saturday 5/12/20 will also be monthly medal final again sponsored by Peter and Robin Snelling.

The list of finalists are as follows:-

Tuesday 1/12/20, Brian Grieve, Darryl Swan, Lawrie English, Kim Bowditch, Brian Foxall, David Wippell, Fred King, Glen Lamperd, Denis Couper.

Saturday 5/12/20, Glen Lamperd, Peter Deighton, Kim Bowditch, Greg Kay, Marcus Sutton, Andrew Warden, Lawrie English, Fred King, Brian Grieves, Brian Foxall, David Wippell, Bill Nolan, Rudy Vandermatt, Ken Condon, John McKenzie, Peter Williams, Graham Rigby, Darryl Swan.

A reminder that our monthly management committee meeting is this coming Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 5:30pm.

Darryl Swan