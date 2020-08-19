Menu
Darryl Swan
Gunabul Golf: Darryl Swan wins Tuesday single stroke

Staff Writer
19th Aug 2020 11:24 AM
Tuesday 11/8/20 was a single stroke event the winner on the day was Darryl Swan with 52 net and runner up was Bill Nolan with a 55 net. NTP winners were hole 5 Greg Kay and hole 17 Steve Grant.

Thursday 13/08/20 all day competition winners were front 9 Steve Grant and back 9 winner was Viv Mitchell the Moya Valley Poultry accuracy drive winner was John McKenzie.

Saturday saw good numbers competing in a single stroke event, our winner was Lawrie English with a 55 net after a play off with Bill Nolan who was our runner up.

Gympie golfer Chase Rendell practices he putting at Gunabul. Photo: Bec Singh
Pin shot winners were hole 3 Graham Rigby, hole 11 Aron Streat and hole 16 Brian Foxall.

Next Saturday’s event is Arranged Pairs sponsored by Sharon’s Barber Shop so please organise a partner and get your names on the sheet.

Bill Nolan
Our AGM is planned for Thursday 27/08/20 commencing at 6 pm at Gunabul Homestead. If you require a proxy form please contact me.

I have raffle tickets for a 2020 signed and framed Parramatta Eels NRL Jersey for any Paramatta fans out there $10.00 per ticket let me know if you want tickets.

Happy Golfing.

Darryl

Darryl Swan

Gunabul Par 3 Golf Club Inc

Men’s Representative

0481000791

