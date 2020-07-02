Gunabul crowns their 2020 golfing champion

GYMPIE’S golfers enjoyed a busy week of competition to cap off the month, as Greg Kay claimed the 2020 Gunabul Club Championship and the Monthly Medal sponsored by Four Mile Quarry.

The Gympie Times will continue publishing sporting results from around the region following last week’s final print edition.

Send your results and photos to sport@gympietimes.com

Full Gunabul Golf results below:

Busy week this week at Gunabul. Saturday saw the completion of the Club Championship and the Monthly Medal.

Tuesday 23 Jun 20, Single Stroke Event.

Tuesdays small field for the Single Stroke Event, could be understood with the temperature dropping to around three degrees, only the avid golfer was around at 7:30 tee off. The cold weather could be the reason for some average scores being tabled.

Tuesdays winners on a 3 way count back were.

Winner was Darryl Swan with 58 net.

Runner Up Dave Wippell also with 58 net, from Dennis Couper who also tabled a 58 net.

Neal’s Family Meats Pin Shot:

1st N/A

10th Fred King.

Congratulations to all the winners.

Thursday 25 Jun 20 Social Competition.

Front 9 – C. McPaul with 19 points

Back 9 – B. Faulkner with 18 points.

Accuracy Drive Sponsored by Moya Valley Poultry: Wayne Richardson.

Well done to all.

Saturday 27 Jun 20 saw the completion of the Gunabul Par 3 Golf Club Inc, Club Championship for both A and B Grade. The Club Championships have been sponsored annually for a number of years by Neil Mansell Group. The Club would like to take this opportunity to thank Neil Mansell Group for the ongoing support and sponsorship of the event.

Winners of the 2020 Gunabul Club Championship were:

A Grade Gross and Net: Greg Kay.

B Grade Gross and Net: Darryl Swan.

Thanks to all the members who participated. Scores were close at the end of the round, congratulations to our 2020 winners.

Saturday not only saw the final round of the Club Championship but also the Monthly Medal sponsored by Four Mile Quarry. Fields were strong in both A Grade and B Grade. Winners of the Monthly Medal were:

A Grade Greg Kay with a 53 net.

B Grade Bill Nolan with a 55 Net.

Neal’s family Meats Pin Shots:

A Grade 7th N/A, 15th N/A.

B 2nd N/A, 11th Phil Sweet.

Pro Pin 12th N/A.

Raffle: Neal’s Family Meats, Meat Tray: Phil Sweet

Many thanks to Four Mile Quarry for their ongoing support.

Well that’s it for this week.

Happy Golfing.