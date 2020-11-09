Gunabul and Gympie Ladies golf results

GUNABUL GOLF NOTES

Another great week for playing golf the greens and fairways are a picture to play on due to the rain fall we have had recently

Tuesday 3/11/20 our competition was a single stableford event, winning with 38 point was Darryl Swan and runner up was Andrew Warden with 36 points, pin shot winners were hole 8 Col Wilson and hole 15 Peter Deighton.

Thursday all day competition winners were front 9 Anne Martel and back 9 John Cartwright, Moya Valley Poultry accuracy drive winner was Bob Knox.

Saturday was a single stableford event sponsored by Leopard Tree Creations played in two divisions, winner of division 1 was Fred King with 39 points and runner up was Lawrie English with 37 points , winner of division 2 was Jeff Streat with 35 points and runner up was Bill Nolan with 33 points.

Neals Family Meats raffle winner was Paul Hawkins.

Next Saturday 14/11/20 will be our All Cycles & Karts 4BBB championship. Big prizes up for grabs so please ensure you get your name on the sheet.

Happy Golfing, cheers Darryl Swan

KEEP READING FOR GYMPIE LADIES GOLF NOTES

Fred King won Division 1 at Saturday’s single stableford at Gunabul.

GYMPIE GOLF CLUB – LADIES’ NEWS

LAST Wednesday, we played a Single Stableford with Lorraine Elliott, returning after a break away, winning with a great score of 38 points.

Runner-up was Del Groundwater with 32 points on a countback from Min Meadows. Ball rundown: Carol Ward (31), Marj Dakin (30), Yoey Coogan (29), Joy Hatton and Tonie Divers (28). Birdies for Yoey, Lorraine and Min.

Saturday was a Monthly Medal sponsored by Gympie Travel Centre with Ann Rigbye winner of the day with 72 nett. Runner-up: Karen Mills (75) and 2nd Runner Up: Del Groundwater (76). Ball rundown: Carol Ward (78), Min Meadows, Tonie Divers, Lorraine Elliott (79), Dorothy Bramley, Marie Gull (81). Seniors: Ann Rigbye. Putting: shared between Yoey Coogan and Tonie Divers (33).

Please note Medal of Medal finals will be played Wednesday, November 25 and Saturday, December 5. Finalists are listed on noticeboard in Members Room.

Next Wednesday will be our last Monthly Medal for 2020 with putting and Seniors. Don’t forget the Club AGM is to be held on Saturday, November 14 at 9am with play (Single Stableford) shot gun start at 10am following the meeting. Wednesday (18th November) will be a Single Stableford.

Two of our ladies travelled to Bribie Island last week for the North Coast Zone Foursomes Championships. Unfortunately no win for Gympie but a most enjoyable day for all who attended.

If you have always wanted to learn to play golf now maybe the time to contact our new Golf Operations Manager, Sean Dwyer, at the Pro Shop (1300 513 080) as he is organising lessons to start in the next couple of weeks. Our thanks go to Sean for the free lessons he kindly donated to four lucky players last week.

Our Christmas Break Up is scheduled for Friday, December 4 so pencil the date in your calendars. Further information will be advised when details have been finalised.

Replacement of all distance markers was completed on Wednesday. Thanks must go to Brian Stallard and his merry band of helpers for a job well done.

Happy golfing and keep smiling.