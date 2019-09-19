Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FOUGHT BACK: Jason speaks to Sunrise after he fought off an attacker with a Nescafe Blend 43 jar.
FOUGHT BACK: Jason speaks to Sunrise after he fought off an attacker with a Nescafe Blend 43 jar. Sunrise
News

Gun-wielding thug brought down by Gympie's number one coffee

Philippe Coquerand
by
19th Sep 2019 2:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THEY say you should never mess with someone before they have their morning coffee.

Well that sentiment rings true for a gun-wielding thug who was taken down by Gympie's number one Nescafe Blend 43 on Tuesday.

Jason speaks to Sunrise after he fought off an attacker with a Nescafe Blend 43 jar.
Jason speaks to Sunrise after he fought off an attacker with a Nescafe Blend 43 jar. Sunrise

Jason, who did not wish to use his surname, was buying coffee and cigarettes at his local service station in the Melbourne suburb of Frankston when a man armed with a replica pistol asked for his keys, Sunrise reported this week.

"It was a bit terrifying,” he said.

"When he approached from behind, I felt there was someone coming up behind me. I turned around and as soon I turned around, he had the gun pointed right at me.

A Melbourne man has fought off a carjacker with Gympie's Nescafe Blend 43 jar. Pictured on the right is the man named Jason who fought off the attacker.
A Melbourne man has fought off a carjacker with Gympie's Nescafe Blend 43 jar. Pictured on the right is the man named Jason who fought off the attacker. Sunrise

"He told me to give my keys, and I responded "you're not getting my keys.”

"He was coming at me. When he came at me, I kicked at him and as soon as I kicked him, he hit me across the top of the head with the gun and I went down to the ground.

"I saw the coffee cup with the glass shards and I jumped to my feet and I picked it up straight away. I just tried to keep distance between him.”

coffee crime gun-wielding thug gympie coffee melbourne man nescafe nescafe blend 43
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    premium_icon Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    Smarter Shopping Want more ways to enjoy the news or simply looking to upgrade your tablet? Here’s an offer that will bring you both.

    Lazy campers leave school holiday plans in ashes

    premium_icon Lazy campers leave school holiday plans in ashes

    News Campers behind devastating bushfire near Teewah Beach

    FIRE RISK: Hope at last as weather change predicted

    premium_icon FIRE RISK: Hope at last as weather change predicted

    News Chance of rain in Gympie and nearby regions, but is it enough?