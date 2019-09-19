Gun-wielding thug brought down by Gympie's number one coffee

FOUGHT BACK: Jason speaks to Sunrise after he fought off an attacker with a Nescafe Blend 43 jar.

THEY say you should never mess with someone before they have their morning coffee.

Well that sentiment rings true for a gun-wielding thug who was taken down by Gympie's number one Nescafe Blend 43 on Tuesday.

Jason, who did not wish to use his surname, was buying coffee and cigarettes at his local service station in the Melbourne suburb of Frankston when a man armed with a replica pistol asked for his keys, Sunrise reported this week.

"It was a bit terrifying,” he said.

"When he approached from behind, I felt there was someone coming up behind me. I turned around and as soon I turned around, he had the gun pointed right at me.

"He told me to give my keys, and I responded "you're not getting my keys.”

"He was coming at me. When he came at me, I kicked at him and as soon as I kicked him, he hit me across the top of the head with the gun and I went down to the ground.

"I saw the coffee cup with the glass shards and I jumped to my feet and I picked it up straight away. I just tried to keep distance between him.”