32°
News

'Gun stats in chaos, ownership understated, shooters wronged'

Arthur Gorrie
| 17th Aug 2017 5:30 AM Updated: 5:51 AM
Ron Owen from Owen's Guns in Gympie.
Ron Owen from Owen's Guns in Gympie. Renee Albrecht

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

POLICE are misinforming the gun ownership debate with fake statistics designed to downplay the popularity of weapon ownership, according to Gympie firearms dealer and enthusiast Ron Owen.

And Gympie MP Tony Perrett said his questions in parliament show a system in chaos, in which Corrective Services Minister Bill Byrne has told him even police do not know how many weapons licence holders there are in each postcode.

Mr Owen said a big increase in legal gun ownership has coincided with a drop in relevant crime statistics, the opposite of what anti-gun lobbyists seem to be saying.

Mr Owen was responding to claims by national shooter's lobby group, Shooters Union Australia, that false assumptions and uninformed claims on gun issues had "unfairly affected the vast majority of responsible, law-abiding firearm owners."

"I would absolutely endorse what the Shooters Union people are saying," Mr Owen said yesterday.

Union president Graham Park listed "10 Firearm Myths," including a falsely claimed link between legally registered gun numbers and gun related deaths or crime.

Mr Owen says the Shooters Union claims were right but they are "being hoodwinked by inaccurate licensing figures (from) police.

"(Police) want to hide the real numbers of licensed shooters (because) they do not want to alert the politicians to the real numbers o f shooters that won't vote for them."

Mr Park says it was a myth that gun hand-backs reduce gun crime.

Criminals, he says, pay a fortune for guns and do not hand them in.

"People with criminal records are already prevented from legally owning a gun," he says, so further impositions on lawful gun owners have no effect on crime.

"Knives are the most common murder weapons, not guns," he said.

Mr Owen said gun deaths had been dropping since the 1980s, long before the national gun laws.

Gympie Times

Topics:  bill byrne graham park gun amensty gun laws gympie rural gympie sport ron owen shooters union state parliament tony perrett

Best mate's heartbreaking reaction to Imbil teen's death

Best mate's heartbreaking reaction to Imbil teen's death

JACOB Cauchi was today still getting used to a world without his best mate and namesake, Jacob Roy, who died on Saturday in a freak accident at a friend's house

Nurses Union worried about Gympie's aged care

CONCERNS: Queensland Nurses Union secretary Beth Mohle hopes Gympie's Blue Care facilities don't make the same changes as other region's have.

Blue Care urged to keep Gympie staff numbers.

We are all so sad for your loss, Kerri

Kerri Saint

A cruel injustice for a woman who deserves so much better.

Corruption fighter says transparency does not work

MATES RATES: (Above left) Dr Cameron Murray, and (above) signing his book Game of Mates.

Researcher and author to guest speak in Gympie.

Local Partners

Ice 'cheaper than pizza' warns expert

INCREASING affordability and accessibility of ice is ensuring the war on drugs wages on across the Sunshine Coast.

Coast roads could be set for speed limit changes

TRAFFIC QUEUES: Southbound traffic on the Bruce Hwy.

LNP promises statewide review of speed limits

What's on around Gympie region this week

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary for August 16-20

Update: full details of Saturday's Mary Valley Show at Imbil

NOT TO BE MISSED: The Mary Valley Show starts 8am and goes until late on Saturday August 19, (less than a week away). And serious rodeo madness is only part of the fun as courageous and skilful contestants take part in a full range of events.

Rodeo thrills are only part of a super exciting Mary Valley Show

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

John Eales finds peace with the haka

Rugby legend finds redemption in his quest to learn about a sacred Maori tradition.

The Bachelor recap: Secret pasts publicly exposed

Matty J is left speechless on The Bachelor.

TWO Bachelor contestants’ secret adult pasts have been exposed.

Mother-daughter duo passes Top of the Lake test

Alice Englert, Jane Campion and Nicole Kidman pose for a photograph at the Top of the Lake: China Girl Australian premiere in Sydney.

Alice Englert is a feisty addition to the cast of mum's crime drama.

What's on the big screen this week

Idris Elba in a scene from the movie The Dark Tower.

IDRIS Elba debuts as the Gunslinger in The Dark Tower.

Fancy a head full of Coldplay on Samsung VR?

Coldplay will come to you in VR

Supergroup's Chicago show will be streamed in virtual reality

CMC ROCKS: Organisers reveal 2018 festival dates

CMC Rocks will return to Willowbank in March, 2018.

Country music fans mark these dates in your calendar

MOVIE REVIEW: Cinderella story classic comedy of errors

Toni Collette in a scene from the movie Madame.

EVERY time Toni Collette does comedy, a fairy takes flight.

WHAT AN OPPORTUNITY!

46 Musgrave Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 $130,000

- Acting Under Instruction from the Public Trustee - Renovate or Remove (Timber House) - Prime 1053m2 gently sloping allotment - Inspection by Appointment L/N...

DUAL LIVING ON ACREAGE

208 Nash Road, Tamaree 4570

House 5 2 4 Offers Over...

WHEN I MEAN BIG, I MEAN BIG! This property has so much to offer. Located approx. 10 minutes to Mary Street, Gympie is this well built, beautiful lowset brick...

SOUTHSIDE BRICK HOME ON 2000M2

17 Koumala Road, Southside 4570

House 3 1 2 $335,000

Situated in a quiet street, this quality refurbished brick home is nestled on a flood free 2001m2 allotment with the benefit of town amenities. Conveniently...

FOR SALE: &quot;LAKEVIEW VILLAS&quot; COMMUNITY TITLE SCHEME 1 HARINGTON AVENUE (WILLOW GROVE ESTATE) SOUTHSIDE GYMPIE

Units 1 - 5, 1 Harington Avenue, Southside 4570

Unit 10 5 5 $1,069,000

We are privileged to offer for sale the quality "Lakeview Villas" situated at 1 Harington Avenue at the popular Willow Grove Estate, Southside, Gympie. These...

OPTIONS A PLENTY

13 Australia Drive, Southside 4570

House 4 2 4 $375,000

One level living...This brick property offers lots of options and is conveniently located in Australia Drive on Gympie's Southside within close proximity to all...

PRIME SEASIDE LOCATION

17 The Esplanade, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 2 4 AUCTION

A prime 872m2 allotment with private jetty and deep water frontage to Snapper Creek. A large 2 storey brick and Hardiplank home with 4 bedrooms upstairs to...

DID YOU SAY 5 ACRES?

288 Randwick Road, East Deep Creek 4570

House 3 1 1 $339,000

Would you like to live close to town on approximately five, flood free acres with a bitumen road running straight past your property? This three bedroom...

IDEAL POSITION - LIFESTYLE ACREAGE

45 Erins Knob Road, Neerdie 4570

House 4 3 6 $499,000

Would you like to live half way between Gympie and Tin Can Bay on acreage in an immaculately presented home? This property is approximately 23 acres and will...

GREAT HOME PLUS GORGEOUS COTTAGE

225 North Deep Creek Road, North Deep Creek 4570

House 3 2 2 AUCTION ON SITE...

Surrounded by larger properties with no close neighbours is this well set up 5 acre property which offers many options. Consisting of a spacious western red cedar...

WHEN A DRIVE BY JUST WON&#39;T DO!

4 City View Drive, The Dawn 4570

House 4 2 5 AUCTION ON SITE...

Located in the peaceful serenity that is known as The Dawn, this stunning property is definitely an opportunity you do not want to miss. When you make your way up...

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

How we got a rental straight away on the Coast

Rita and David Allara, moved down from Townsville, paid three months up front rent to secure the place at flash new unit block in Kings Beach.

Genius move helps secure rental property

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR