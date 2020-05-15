Menu
Owens Gun Shop owner Ron Owen at the Gympie Smallbore Rifle Club. Gympie MP Tony Perrett is calling for restrictions on gun shops and weapons dealers to be lifted. Photo Lachie Millard
Gun shops stay in lockdown as rest prepare for easing

14th May 2020 2:29 PM
GYMPIE MP Tony Perrett has called on the State Government to urgently remove restrictions on weapons dealers to operate their businesses.

CLICK HERE: Show bags, dagwood dogs and more - Gympie businesses team up to offer taste of the Gympie Show

“I have written to the Premier requesting the urgent removal of the restrictions so Queensland gun dealers and armourers can resume normal operations and trading as before,” Mr Perrett said yesterday.

COMING SOON: $14.4 million Gympie development will include a new McDonalds plus other eatery outlets

“There is no identifiable reason to continue with these restrictions,” he said.

“It makes no sense that other businesses can resume operation, and these have been ignored.

“I have received numerous representations from law abiding gun dealers, and owners, who are concerned that the Government is trying to continue for other reason its clamp down on the industry.

“In all the fanfare of last week’s announcement of relaxing rules for business and social activity, and the anticipated roadmap, there was no mention of the firearms industry.

“Queensland is the only state which has these restrictive rules for the industry.

“In March, the Qld Government went off on its own and unilaterally added gun shops to the Federal Government list of proscribed businesses which had to close due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Ron Owen from Owen Guns in Gympie
“With no plausible reason the public health directive restricted business operations for all Queensland licensed armourers and licensed dealers, as defined under the Weapons Act 1990, until the end of the declared public health emergency.

“The blanket closure was made under the cloak of the coronavirus crisis with no explanation to the industry, no notice to the affected business, and no notice to farmers and primary producers.

“It even included businesses that operated solely online.

“It was so ludicrous and impractical that within days some of the restrictions had to be wound back as the Government failed to understand the industry.

“Now it’s time to lift them.

Gympie Smallbore Rifle Club Captain Laurie Aberdein. Photo Lachie Millard
“Labor Governments in Western Australia and Victoria has also imposed their own self-determined restrictions on the industry. They have been lifted.

“A week ago, on May 7, gun shops and firearm dealerships in Western Australia resumed trading.

“Even the Victorian Government lifted the restrictions it had placed in the firearms industry at 11:59 Tuesday night.

“Qld is now the only state which continues to impose these unreasonable restrictions on the industry.

“The Premier needs to lift them now.”

