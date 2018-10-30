Gun lobby backs Trump, who is soft on reducing their power

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

TRUMP'S toxic rhetoric has contributed to a divided America.

His constant criticism of South American refugees, labelling them criminals, his decrial of Democrats and specific targets: those who have withdrawn from the Republican Party because of conscience, have polarised many and created civil unrest. America is at civil war.

A march against Donald Trump MIKE NELSON

The murder of 11 Jewish worshippers in Philadelphia by a Trump supporter, a well-publicised racist with a cache of legal weapons, was cried down by Trump as nothing to do with the gun lobby which supports his presidency.

President Donald Trump Evan Vucci

The U.S.A. constitution guarantees every citizen the right to bear alms.

However, it is expedient that citizens with mental conditions or criminal backgrounds, blatantly expressing their racist rants on the internet, are denied access to weapons, especially automatic rifles, able to kill multiple times.

Guns as the means to destroy innocent victims, is the common denominator of all the school and church killings in America, as expressed by the Governor of Philadelphia in response.

President Donald Trump Carolyn Kaster

Gun control is the major issue which the Democrats see as the crucial factor in law and order.

However, the American gun lobby has backed Trump, who is soft on reducing their powerful influence politically.

While ever there is civil unrest and money to be made, there is a global demand for weapons.

Guns are big business and Trump's America exports weapons to the Middle East, contributing to the violence we are now accustomed to in our third millennium world.

But guns in the hands of the mentally ill, racists and extremists, have no place in a world where peace and security are basic human rights.

Who is answerable for these tragedies?

E. Rowe,

Marcoola

Have your say

DON'T like what you're reading? Have your say on the stories and issues covered by The Gympie Times. Email editor@gympietimes.com