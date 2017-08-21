23°
Gun jockey claims back-to-back feature wins

Tom Daunt
| 19th Aug 2017 6:39 PM
WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Gemma Steele is all smiles aboard Glenthorn Avenue as she crosses the winning post to claim the Nolan Meats Muster Cup on Saturday
WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Gemma Steele is all smiles aboard Glenthorn Avenue as she crosses the winning post to claim the Nolan Meats Muster Cup on Saturday Tom Daunt

RACING: Wondai-based jockey Gemma Steele has made it back-to-back Gympie Turf Club feature race wins after she piloted home Glenthorn Avenue to claim the Nolan Meats Muster Cup on Saturday.

The in form hoop, and sand track specialist, romped home on the Lindsay Anderson trained gelding by several lengths.

The $22,000 Nolan Meats Muster Cup is the richest race on the local calendar.

Steele said the win was made even more special given her mount was due to be retired only weeks before.

"I was actually a little bit nervous going into the race,” Steele said.

"I wasn't sure how we were really going to rid the race.

"He (Glenthorn Avenue) hasn't been over the 1600m mark for a long time.

"I was hoping that there would be a bit of pace and that they would get in pairs early.

"I was really happy.”

Despite being slated for retirement, the quality galloper's future is now uncertain.

Glenthorn Avenue's trainer Lindsay Anderson said he owed it to his stable favourite to give him one last crack.

"He has been so good to me,” Anderson said.

"I thought if he just didn't win another one we would say enough is enough.

"He has just been such a great horse.

"If you have a look at his record when he has gotten beaten it has been in top company or it is his first run back.

"I don't know how many he has won.

"I don't know what his plan is now.

"I said I was going to retire him but when he is sound and runs like that you would find it hard to retire him,” Anderson said.

Saturday's win makes it two feature races in a row for Steele, who claimed the RSL Cup in July.

