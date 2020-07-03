Gun Gympie Giant earns recall for Hawthorn clash

AFL: Gympie giant Lachie Keeffe could get his first chance to impress in Greater Western Sydney colours this weekend, after he was announced as one of six inclusions for the club’s clash with Hawthorn on Sunday.

The 30-year-old has yet to feature for the 10th-placed Giants this season, and hasn’t pulled on the guernsey since he helped his club to their first grand final berth with a thrilling Preliminary Final win over former club Collingwood.

He was left out of the Giants’ grand final team, which lost heavily to premiers Richmond.

GWS Giants training at the Maroochydore Multi Sports Complex. Lachlan Keeffe training with the team. Photo: Warren Lynam

With tall defender Sam Taylor forced out this week with a back complaint and Phil Davis still under a fitness cloud, Keeffe looks a strong chance of making GWS’ final 22-man squad.

GWS coach Leon Cameron said his side were looking forward to the challenge of playing the in-form Hawks in front of their fans at GIANTS stadium.

“We know it’s going to be a hard fought clash like it always is when we take on Hawthorn,” Cameron said.

“We took a step in the right direction last week but we’ll need to bring that intensity again against a side who have proved they’re one of the top teams this year.

“We’re looking forward to the opportunity to take on a quality side at our home ground in front of our members and fans this week.”

Keeffe’s career games tally sits at 58, with 18 appearances in three seasons so far for GWS adding to 40 as a Magpie.

Keeffe previously spoke of his desire to cement a spot in the competitive Giants line-up ahead of Season 2020.

“Ideally, I’d like to play more games but that’s up to me I guess. I’ve got to put the work in over the pre-season and my goal is to play consistent footy,” he said.

“I haven’t been able to establish that yet for the first two years at Giants but I still believe in my ability and hopefully this is the year.”