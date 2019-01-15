Gun Gympie bowler steers Gold to huge victory

Cricket: Gympie Gold was one of two sides to net a maximum points victory in the latest round of Sunshine Coast Cricket Association Division 1 fixtures over the weekend.

The Gold put Glasshouse on the ropes early thanks to a potent bowling attack led by Andre Cave, who claimed an impressive 5/11 from his 10 overs.

All-rounders Josh Brady and Kayden Dickfos played key supporting roles with the ball, bagging two wickets each and restricting their opponents to a miserly 85 at Albert Park.

Glasshouse batsman Jeremy Schultz suffered the frustration, digging in at the crease for a dogged 43 from 119 balls faced to be last man out.

Leon Manuel and Steve Heise took advantage of the Gold's rush to scoop up double bonus points and grabbed five wickets in a hurry, but Dickfos and Jake Vidler established the crucial match-winning partnership to secure the prize as the home side reached 6/87 in under 24 overs.

GYMPIE V GLASSHOUSE at ALBERT PARK

GLASSHOUSE INNINGS: Sawyer R. b Cave 6; Owen H. b J.Brady 1

Cahill D. ct S.Brady b J.Brady 0; Schultz J. ct Cave b Dickfos 43.

Moffett L. ct Waugh b Cave 1

Armstrong B. b Dickfos 1

Fleiter B. lbw b Cave 13

Heise S. ct J.Brady b Cave 0

Fischer H. b Cave 0

Owen J. ct McClintock b Sippel 0

Manuel L. not out 0

Sundries: 20; Total: 85

FOW: 6, 11, 25, 27, 31, 62, 62, 62, 63, 85.

Bowling: Mitchell 9-0-17-0, J.Brady 9-5-12-2, Cave 10-4-11-5,

Dickfos 8.2-1-10-2, Vidler 3-1-9-0, Sippel 7-3-22-1. Overs: 46.2.

GYMPIE INNINGS: Sippel A. b Heise 18; McClintock N. ct Sawyer b Manuel 2

Waugh L. ct Fleiter b Manuel 0; Brady J. ct Armstrong b Heise 0; Brady S. b Manuel 6

Dickfos K. ct Heise b Manuel 19

Vidler J. not out 33

Leupold K. not out 2

Sundries: 7

Total: 6/87

FOW: 21, 23, 24, 30, 30, 84.

Bowling: Heise 10-2-33-2, Manuel 7-1-21-3, Fischer 3-2-13-0,

Schultz 2-1-0-0, Owen J 1.3-0-1-17. Overs: 23.3

MATCH WON BY GYMPIE (2 BONUS POINTS)