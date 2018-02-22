Gun control debate - When will enough be enough?

EVERYTHING that could have been said about guns has probably been said since America's most recent mass shooting.

Here's a basic fact, because sometimes that's best way to figure out how we feel about big issues.

A gunman took his semi-automatic rifle into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day and murdered 17 people, all but two of them teenagers.

That should have stayed with me, but it didn't.

This should also be the fact at the forefront of people's minds all over the world every time they hear news like this break.

But for most people, unfortunately, it isn't.

I'll admit that the first time I heard about what happened, I caught myself thinking something like 'Oh, ok, another one.'

I didn't spare enough thought for the victims, or their families, who are right now going through torture in its cruellest form.

They were statistics to me, and they were statistics to anyone who wanted to argue about whether or not we should be blaming the tools or the people using them.

How horrible is that?

Donald Trump was right when he said "No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe” at school, but his words are weightless, because he'll do nothing to prevent it happening again.

I'm not trying to cast political stones here, and I'm not trying to suggest that an issue as complex as this has an easy fix in a country as divided as America is right now.

But sometimes it's worth looking at the basics, so we don't forget what's at the heart of the big issues.

17 people were murdered at a school last week.

Do we really want to watch the squabbles continue until the cycle begins again?

It's time for something to happen, anything.

It won't be solved in an instant, but surely something can be done now.

We should be using our voices as a national community, especially now, when chances are higher that our voices will be heard in this ever more connected world.