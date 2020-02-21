Gulf cyclone to bring 150mm+ rain to North QLD

A CYCLONE forming in the Gulf of Carpentaria is likely to bring big rain to North Queensland next week.

The Bureau of Meteorology's cyclone outlook says there is a high chance of a tropical cyclone developing on Sunday.

If it were to form on the weekend, it would be named Cyclone Esther.

"A broad area of low pressure lies over the northern Gulf of Carpentaria as a monsoon trough develops," the bureau's cyclone outlook says, adding a tropical low was likely to form today.

"During the weekend, the tropical low is expected to develop quickly with an increasing risk of tropical cyclone formation in the Gulf of Carpentaria from later on Saturday or early Sunday.

QLD FRIDAY: A tropical low is developing in the Gulf which could become a cyclone on Monday. This system will heavily... Posted by Higgins Storm Chasing on Thursday, 20 February 2020

"Initial movement of the tropical low will likely be slow and erratic before moving in a general south to southwest direction towards southwestern parts of the Gulf of Carpentaria later in the weekend."

While most weather models suggest the tropical low system will move west, the system is still expected to bring above average rainfall for North Queensland.

Satellite imagery at 11am, February 21, 2020 of a tropical low forming in the Gulf of Carpentaria. Source: Bureau of Meteorology

Showers and thunderstorms are on the cards for Townsville, Ayr and Ingham over the next week, which will cool down the hot and humid days of recent weeks.

Official forecasts

Townsville

Saturday: 10 to 30mm rain | Very high chance of showers, chance of a thunderstorm

Sunday: 10 to 30mm rain | Very high chance of showers, chance of a thunderstorm

Monday: 10 to 30mm rain | Very high chance of showers, chance of a thunderstorm

Tuesday: 4 to 15mm rain | High chance of showers, chance of a thunderstorm

Wednesday: 2 to 10mm rain | Medium chance of showers, chance of a thunderstorm

Thursday: 2 to 15mm rain | Medium chance of showers, chance of a thunderstorm

Ingham

Saturday: 15 to 40mm rain | High chance of showers, chance of a thunderstorm

Sunday: 8 to 20mm rain | Very high chance of showers, chance of a thunderstorm

Monday: 8 to 25mm rain | High chance of showers, chance of a thunderstorm

Tuesday: 4 to 15mm rain

Wednesday: 2 to 10mm rain

Thursday: 2 to 10mm rain

Ayr

Saturday: 6 to 20mm rain | High chance of showers, chance of a thunderstorm

Sunday: 6 to 20mm rain | High chance of showers, chance of a thunderstorm

Monday: 6 to 20mm rain | High chance of showers, chance of a thunderstorm

Tuesday: 2 to 10mm rain

Wednesday: 1 to 6mm rain

Thursday: 2 to 10mm rain

Charters Towers

Saturday: 0 to 2mm rain | Medium chance of showers, chance of a thunderstorm from the late morning

Sunday: 0 to 4mm rain | Medium chance of showers, chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening

Monday: 1 to 6mm rain | Medium chance of showers, chance of a thunderstorm

Tuesday: 0 to 4mm rain | Medium chance of showers, chance of a thunderstorm later in the day

Wednesday: 0 to 4mm rain | Medium chance of showers, chance of a thunderstorm

Thursday: 1 to 10mm rain | Medium chance of showers, chance of a thunderstorm