Guilty 'but not' plea is rejected by court

PLEA REJECTED: A Gympie magistrate has refused to accept a guilty plea from a man who then said he was innocent.

Gympie man Travis Dalton Williams told Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday he wanted to plead guilty to charges of driving while disqualified and driving an unregistered and uninsured car with false registration plates.

Williams has been remanded to face court again on April 6, after he told the court someone else was behind the wheel at the time.

Williams said he would plead guilty, because the person driving had changed her mind about owning up to the offences. He was left unable to prove his innocence, he told the court.

Police said sworn statements would be required in any approach to drop the charges.

"Did you ever meet with police?” magistrate B Barrett asked Williams.

"I was going to go up there with her, but I didn't,” he said.

"You'd better do that then,” Mr Barrett told him.