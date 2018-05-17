GUIDE: Your forecast for Day 1 of the 2018 Gympie Show

Gympie Show Association president Graham Engeman is optimistic about this year's show.

STEP right up, people of Gympie, because this year's Show is finally here.

One of the region's truly iconic annual events, the 2018 Show is sure to be bigger and brighter than ever before, with an intriguing mix of new attractions and old favourites making for an action-packed three days of thrills, laughs and memorable moments for all.

YOUR COMPLETE GUIDE TO THE 2018 GYMPIE SHOW

Starting with 110cm, 120cm & 130cm Height Class Show Jumping at Pryde's Main Arena at 7.30am, the Show hits full swing with Stud Cattle judging at Ramsey Arena half an hour later at 8am. See the full Thursday program below for more.

Here's your full look at Thursday's show program. Contributed

Gympie Show Association president Graham Engeman said anticipation was high for a successful event.

"The Gympie Show to me isn't Elvis Presley's return and it's not a Beatles reunion, it's an opportunity to see what everybody does in their community because there's a whole mixture on the grounds,” Mr Engeman said.

"It's very social and relaxed, so you can meet up with your friends that life's often too busy for.

"You can park your car on the grounds and have a picnic if you don't want to spend the money.

"It's the cheapest form of three day entertainment you'll get.

"It's made to appeal to families and locals, and they make the show every year.”

WEATHER

Gympie forecasts look promising across all three Show days, with a possible shower only expected for today until clouds clear tomorrow and Saturday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Temperatures are expected to reach their peak on Saturday when they hit 25C, making for a perfectly comfortable environment at the Showgrounds over the weekend.

View the Bureau of Meteorology forecast for Gympie here.

Junior Barrel Racing features as one of today's main events. LEEROY TODD

Team DMAX will give live demonstrations at 7pm and 9pm at Pryde's Main Arena. Contributed

TICKETS

3-day season passes and Single Day passes are available at the gate, or online at the official Show website or through Sunshine Coast tickets. See our comprehensive online Show guide for more details.

Don't miss the Tom Grady Fireworks at 7:30pm Renee Albrecht

PARKING

Parking is available at the showgrounds entrance on Exhibition Rd. General Access parking is located to the left of the main entrance and further inside approaching Machinery Alley.

Disabled Parking is specially allocated in the top right quadrant of the upper parking section. All parking is free and there is 6ha in the general carpark area.

Not sure where to go? Keep this map handy to ensure you know your way around the showgrounds. Contributed

ATM ACCESS

There are two ATMs on site - one at Show Office and one at Pavilion.

LOST?

Head to the office next to the Main Arena and talk to the friendly Show staff if you happen to get lost.